Pedestrian, 62, rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle

Toronto police are investigating after a 62-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York late Saturday evening.

The collision happened near Steeles Avenue West and Bathurst Street at approximately 11:45 p.m.

According to police, the male pedestrian was crossing Bathurst Street from west to the east side when he was struck by a 34-year-old man driving a grey Honda Civic.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene and the pedestrian was transported to a local trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.