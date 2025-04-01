Trump tariffs expected this week loom over Canada’s election campaign

A composite image made from three file photographs show, from left to right, Liberal Leader Mark Carney in London, Monday, March 17, 2025; NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Montreal on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025; and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in L'Orignal, Ont., Monday, March 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Christinne Muschi, Adrian Wyld

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2025 8:56 am.

OTTAWA — The prospect of another wave of U.S. tariffs this week loomed over the federal election trail as another busy day of campaigning got underway.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to slap “reciprocal tariffs” on multiple countries — including Canada — in response to various alleged trade practices.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney is campaigning in Winnipeg today, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is trying to rustle up support in Edmonton.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre plans to hold a press conference in St. John’s, N.L., and a rally on Prince Edward Island.

Ontario Liberal candidate Paul Chiang says he’s withdrawing from the campaign after suggesting a political opponent could be turned over to Chinese officials in return for a bounty.

Chiang announced his exit late Monday on social media, saying he “doesn’t want there to be distractions” as the prime minister and others work to stand up to Trump and protect the economy.

The Liberal incumbent made the remarks about Conservative candidate Joe Tay three months ago at a press conference with Chinese-language newspaper Ming Pao.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

