Man arrested in connection to 2 sexual assaults in Durham Region

A man has been arrested in connection to two sexual assaults in the Durham Region at the beginning of this year.

Durham police say the suspect was visiting with friends in Clarington and allegedly touched a nine-year-old victim in an inappropriate manner.

The next month, the suspect allegedly sexual assaulted an adult victim at a home in Whitby. Police allege the victim woke up to the suspect sexually assaulting her. The suspect then allegedly brought the victim to his vehicle where he assaulted her.

On Wednesday, Jared Mercieca, 35, of Toronto was arrested without incident.

Merciaca is facing charges of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, two counts of sexual assault, assault cause bodily harm, choking, uttering threats to cause death and dangerous operation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police say they are concerned there may be other alleged victims.