Remove drugs from potential retaliatory tariffs list, pharmacists urge

The Canadian Pharmacists Association is urging the federal government to remove all drug-related products from its list of potential retaliatory tariffs against the U.S.

The association says there are currently eight pharmaceutical tariff codes on the list, but it’s not clear which specific medications or drug products they include.

The pharmacists association also says if tariffs on drugs are levied by the U.S. or Canada, it doesn’t expect any immediate medication shortages and the drug supply is stable.

But it is concerned about potential long-term problems because Canada relies heavily on global supply chains for pharmaceutical ingredients and medications, including the U.S., China and India.

The association says about 16 per cent of medications used in Canada come from the U.S.

If tariffs are imposed, the pharmacists association is asking the federal government to work with manufacturers to impose relief measures to minimize any cost increases.