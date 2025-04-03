A 16-year-old male youth is facing several drug-related charges after Hamilton police officers discovered the teenager was in possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Authorities located the youth on Wednesday just before 3 p.m. and determined that he was violating his court-ordered release conditions.

Police said he had been ordered to remain in his residence daily. However, the youth was observed at a store near Wentworth Street and Main Street that afternoon.

After authorities placed the teen under arrest, officers discovered a fully loaded handgun, seven grams of fentanyl, 24 grams of crack cocaine, 46 grams of powdered cocaine, and a large amount of money investigators believed was consistent with drug trafficking.

The 16-year-old male from Hamilton faces numerous fentanyl, cocaine and firearm-related charges. He’s also been charged with failing to comply with a release order and breaching probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators in Hamilton.