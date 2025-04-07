Carney takes jab at Danielle Smith’s Fox News appearances

Composite image of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Mark Carney. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Jason Franson & Jeff McIntosh

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted April 7, 2025 11:20 am.

Over the weekend, Liberal Leader Mark Carney took a crack at two Canadian premiers’ attempts to dissuade U.S. President Donald Trump from imposing tariffs on Canada

During a campaign stop in British Columbia on Sunday, Carney poked fun at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s appearances on U.S. conservative network, Fox News.

Carney’s sidebar on Smith and Ford came while discussing what Canada is doing to counter Trump’s tariffs.

“We’re fighting the Americans in the pocketbook,” he told supporters. “We have retaliatory tariffs on them. We just hit them again in the auto sector. We’re fighting them… on Fox News.

“We’re sending Doug Ford on to Fox News, to show them that we’re not messing around up here.”

Carney’s comments were met with laughs and applause from his base.

Ford has appeared various times on Fox News to convince Americans that tariffs are bad for both countries, and to dispel the notion that Canada would be open to annexation.

Carney then mocked the Alberta premier’s own such efforts.

“And we’re going to send Danielle next, we’re… well no, maybe we won’t send Danielle,” the Liberal leader said. “No, maybe we won’t. We won’t send Danielle. We’re going to keep her. No, it was a bad idea. Strike that, just ignore that.”

Premier Smith has long maintained it is her duty to do everything she can to reach out to Americans to prevent tariffs.

She has made frequent appearances on Fox News – beginning in the lead-up to Trump’s inauguration in January. She also visited Mar-a-Lago that month, Trump’s Florida home.

Recently the Alberta premier travelled to Florida – where she spoke with U.S. conservative media personality Ben Shapiro. She was also interviewed by outlet Breitbart News, a conversation that was met with backlash for saying the tariff threat was hurting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, her preferred candidate, in Canada’s federal election.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian, U.S. markets plunge for 3rd day as investors fret over tariffs

Canadian and U.S. stock markets are sinking for a third straight day as U.S. President Trump's tariffs stir global recession fears. The S&P/TSX composite index was trading down 825.74 points or...

1h ago

'Whatever it takes': Ontario unveils $11B aid package to shield workers, businesses from Trump tariffs

Ontario is offering around $11 billion in aid to support the province's workers and businesses, helping shield the economy from uncertainty and the effects of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. In...

3h ago

World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global stock markets extended a severe plunge Monday, fueled by fears that U.S. tariffs would lead to a global economic slowdown. European and Asian shares saw dramatic losses, the leading U.S. index...

3h ago

Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that's pending a physical,...

4h ago

Top Stories

Canadian, U.S. markets plunge for 3rd day as investors fret over tariffs

Canadian and U.S. stock markets are sinking for a third straight day as U.S. President Trump's tariffs stir global recession fears. The S&P/TSX composite index was trading down 825.74 points or...

1h ago

'Whatever it takes': Ontario unveils $11B aid package to shield workers, businesses from Trump tariffs

Ontario is offering around $11 billion in aid to support the province's workers and businesses, helping shield the economy from uncertainty and the effects of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. In...

3h ago

World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global stock markets extended a severe plunge Monday, fueled by fears that U.S. tariffs would lead to a global economic slowdown. European and Asian shares saw dramatic losses, the leading U.S. index...

3h ago

Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that's pending a physical,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Downtown Toronto residents frustrated by Ontario Line construction noise

Residents in a busy stretch of downtown Toronto are calling on Metrolinx to come up with solutions to lower the blaring noise from Ontario Line construction. Afua Baah reports.

15h ago

1:31
Weather gradually warming up later this week

Temperatures are expected to pick up later this week. Meteorologist Carl Lam has the long-range forecast.

17h ago

3:10
Democrats, Republicans respond to global 'Hands Off' protests against Trump and Musk

Democrats are sounding the alarm over the Trump administrations choices after a weekend full of protests condemning the U.S. President. Karling Donoghue reports.

15h ago

2:57
Video of deadly attack on Gaza aid workers contradicts Israeli account of incident

A video has emerged depicting the final moment before 15 aid workers were killed by Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip. Karling Donoghue explains how the video contradicts the Israeli Military's depiction of events.
3:11
Americans feel the pinch of Trump's tariffs

Americans say their president's trade war is hurting their wallets. Karling Donoghue takes a look, and details new countermeasures coming from across the Atlantic and Pacific.
More Videos