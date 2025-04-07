Student-athlete from James Cardinal McGuigan High School has quickly become a rising star in Track and Field

16-year-old Track and Field athlete Divine Oriakhi.

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted April 7, 2025 8:57 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2025 9:04 am.

With hopes of becoming an Olympian one day, 16-year-old Divine Oriakhi from Toronto is currently the #1 ranked U18 Triple Jumper in Canada.

Divine made headlines at the Indoor Track and Field Championships in Boston last month where she took home the prestigious title of All American. Her future in the sport is extremely bright.

Divine Oriakhi – Track and Field

Top Stories

'Whatever it takes': Ontario unveils $11B aid package to shield workers, businesses from Trump tariffs

Ontario is offering around $11 billion in aid to support the province's workers and businesses, helping shield the economy from uncertainty and the effects of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. In...

36m ago

World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global stock markets extended a severe plunge Monday, fueled by fears that U.S. tariffs would lead to a global economic slowdown. European and Asian shares saw dramatic losses, the leading U.S. index...

36m ago

Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that's pending a physical,...

1h ago

Over 50,000 Hydro One customers without power in Ontario

About 55,000 Ontarians are without power Monday as Hydro One's 4,800 crew members make efforts to get the lights back on after last week's ice storm. The provincial utility said Sunday morning that the...

3h ago

