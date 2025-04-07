Student-athlete from James Cardinal McGuigan High School has quickly become a rising star in Track and Field

With hopes of becoming an Olympian one day, 16-year-old Divine Oriakhi from Toronto is currently the #1 ranked U18 Triple Jumper in Canada.

Divine made headlines at the Indoor Track and Field Championships in Boston last month where she took home the prestigious title of All American. Her future in the sport is extremely bright.

Divine Oriakhi – Track and Field

