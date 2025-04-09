S&P/TSX composite up nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also higher

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up nearly 100 points in mid-morning trading, helped by strength in the technology sector, while U.S. stock markets also climbed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 98.04 points at 22,604.94, after falling in early trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 261.12 points at 37,906.71. The S&P 500 index was up 65.69 points 5,048.46, while the Nasdaq composite was up 327.41 points at 15,595.32.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.73 cents US compared with 70.44 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was down US$2.19 at US$57.39 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down a penny US at US$3.45 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$98.50 at US$3,088.70 an ounce and the May copper contract was up nine cents US at US$4.23 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

Caption:

The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

