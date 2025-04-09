Microsoft says it’s ‘slowing or pausing’ some AI data center projects, including $1B plan for Ohio

A Microsoft sign and logo are pictured at the company's headquarters, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

By Matt O'brien, The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2025 1:45 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 2:38 pm.

Microsoft said it is “slowing or pausing” some of its data center construction, including a $1 billion project in Ohio, the latest sign that the demand for artificial intelligence technology that drove a massive infrastructure expansion might not need quite as many powerful computers as expected.

The tech giant confirmed this week that it is halting early-stage projects on rural land it owns in central Ohio’s Licking County, outside of Columbus, and will reserve two of the three sites for farmland.

“In recent years, demand for our cloud and AI services grew more than we could have ever anticipated and to meet this opportunity, we began executing the largest and most ambitious infrastructure scaling project in our history,” said Noelle Walsh, the president of Microsoft’s cloud operations, in a post on LinkedIn.

Walsh said “any significant new endeavor at this size and scale requires agility and refinement as we learn and grow with our customers. What this means is that we are slowing or pausing some early-stage projects.”

Microsoft didn’t say Wednesday what other projects it has slowed outside of Ohio, but in late December it revealed it was pausing the later phases of a large data center project in Wisconsin.

Analysts with TD Cowen reported earlier this year that Microsoft was also scaling back some of its international data center expansion and canceling some leases in the U.S. for use of data centers operated by other companies.

Other analysts for months have tied some of the changes to a shift in Microsoft’s close relationship with its business partner OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT.

“OpenAI was moving in one direction” by prioritizing the development of ever-more advanced AI systems, which require vast computing resources to train on troves of data, while “Microsoft may not have been moving that same direction,” said Craig Ellis, director of research at B. Riley Securities.

The two companies announced on Jan. 21 that they were altering the agreement that had made Microsoft the exclusive provider of OpenAI’s computing power, enabling the smaller company to build its own capacity, “primarily for research and training of models.” It was the same day that newly inaugurated President Donald Trump touted OpenAI’s partnership with Oracle and SoftBank to pledge $500 billion in new AI infrastructure in the U.S., starting with a data center in Texas.

Microsoft has long built data centers around the world to run its cloud computing services. The generative AI boom accelerated the demand for such facilities, both to train new AI systems and to keep them running as millions of people start using chatbots and other AI tools at work and home.

The computing it takes to run AI tools is expensive and requires a large amount of electricity — so much so that Trump this week cited AI needs as part of the justification for using his emergency authorities to boost the U.S. coal industry, a reliable but polluting energy source. Tech companies have also sought to tap into nuclear power, including a proposed Microsoft-backed revival of the shuttered Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania, which would feed an electricity grid supplying data centers in Ohio as well as Virginia, the nation’s biggest data center hub.

Microsoft said it still plans to spend more than $80 billion globally to expand its AI infrastructure this fiscal year, which ends in June, and has already doubled its data center capacity over the past three years.

“While we may strategically pace our plans, we will continue to grow strongly and allocate investments that stay aligned with business priorities and customer demand,” Walsh said.

The Ohio pause nevertheless came as a disappointment to local officials.

Licking County has also attracted data center investments from Microsoft rivals Google and Meta Platforms and a highly anticipated semiconductor factory from Intel, though the struggling chipmaker in February pushed back the expected completion date for the project’s first stage to 2030.

Matt O’brien, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump pauses tariffs on most nations for 90 days, raises taxes on Chinese imports

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is immediately pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days — but it's not immediately clear what the impact will be for Canada. White House Press Secretary Karoline...

5m ago

Man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing approximately $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across Toronto and the GTA. According to investigators, the man would “select...

2h ago

Trump pauses tariffs for most nations, unclear if it affects Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says he is immediately pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days — but it's not immediately clear what the impact will be for Canada. White House Press Secretary...

38m ago

Signed and sealed: Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays complete $500M, 14-year extension

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500-million, 14-year extension with the Toronto Blue Jays is signed, sealed and publicly confirmed. A news release at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday announced the second-biggest contract,...

31m ago

Top Stories

Trump pauses tariffs on most nations for 90 days, raises taxes on Chinese imports

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is immediately pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days — but it's not immediately clear what the impact will be for Canada. White House Press Secretary Karoline...

5m ago

Man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing approximately $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across Toronto and the GTA. According to investigators, the man would “select...

2h ago

Trump pauses tariffs for most nations, unclear if it affects Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says he is immediately pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days — but it's not immediately clear what the impact will be for Canada. White House Press Secretary...

38m ago

Signed and sealed: Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays complete $500M, 14-year extension

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500-million, 14-year extension with the Toronto Blue Jays is signed, sealed and publicly confirmed. A news release at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday announced the second-biggest contract,...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

2:08
More than 10,000 Toronto students to be suspended due to out-of-date immunizations

Toronto Public Health has started the process of suspending thousands of students who are not up-to-date with their vaccinations. Michelle Mackey reports.

18h ago

2:13
More snow chances this week

There will be more chances for snow before it starts to warm up into double-digit temperatures this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

2:34
Bike lane removal could make way for "win-win" solution for all: Chow

Toronto's mayor says discussions are taking place between the city and Ford government to find a compromise with safe space for cyclists. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria asserts traffic lanes need to return. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

2:22
What Canadians should expect when crossing the U.S. border

With Ottawa updating its travel guidance to the U.S., experts share their advice on what Canadians should expect when heading to the border. Afua Baah reports.
5:19
Canadian business owners on tiny Australian island hit by Trump's tariffs

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Canadian couple Rachel Evans and Jesse Schiller, who are likely the only business owners on a relatively anonymous Australian island to be directly affected by Trump's tariffs.
More Videos