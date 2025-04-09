Trump pauses tariffs on most nations for 90 days, raises taxes on Chinese imports

President Donald Trump speaks at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner at the National Building Museum in Washington, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (Pool via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 9, 2025 1:38 pm.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 2:59 pm.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he is immediately pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days — but it’s not immediately clear what the impact will be for Canada.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House that the decision amounts to a pause on reciprocal tariffs to allow for ongoing negotiations.

The United States universal tariff level will also be brought down to 10 per cent.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed Canada and Mexico are included in the pause on those 10 per cent duties — but the actual impact isn’t clear because he said sectoral duties are still in place.

Canada was not directly targeted by Trump’s global tariffs but the country is still being hit by U.S. automobile, steel and aluminum tariffs and still faces the ongoing threat of economywide fentanyl-related tariffs.

While most of the world got a reprieve, Trump posted that China has shown a “lack of respect” and announced he’s increasing tariffs on Chinese imports to 125 per cent, effective immediately.

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. soared after the announcement. The S&P/TSX composite index rose 5.5 per cent or 1,240.06 points to 23,746.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.6 per cent or 2,476 points at 39,751.98.

The S&P 500 index was up 8.3 per cent or 411.40 points at 5,394.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 10.4 per cent or 1,592.01 points at 16,840.93.

The S&P had been down earlier in the morning amid worries about Trump’s trade war and whether it would cause a recession.

Top Stories

Man accused of stealing $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO, Toronto police say

Toronto police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing approximately $30,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across Toronto and the GTA. According to investigators, the man would “select...

2h ago

Trump pauses tariffs for most nations, unclear if it affects Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump says he is immediately pausing tariffs on most nations for 90 days — but it's not immediately clear what the impact will be for Canada. White House Press Secretary...

39m ago

Signed and sealed: Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays complete $500M, 14-year extension

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s $500-million, 14-year extension with the Toronto Blue Jays is signed, sealed and publicly confirmed. A news release at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday announced the second-biggest contract,...

33m ago

Stock markets in Canada and U.S. soar after Trump pauses some tariffs

Stock markets in Canada and the U.S. soared after U.S. President Donald Trump backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but he further raised his tax rate on Chinese imports. In a social...

2m ago

