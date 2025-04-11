International star Satinder Sartaaj’s tour captivates thousands across Canada

Renowned Punjabi musician, poet, and actor Dr. Satinder Sartaaj is once again captivating hearts across Canada with his Eminence Tour, a soulful celebration of culture, poetry, and identity. Known for weaving Sufi music with contemporary elements, Sartaaj has elevated Punjabi music on global stages by consistently selling out major arenas in North America, including a remarkable run of packed concerts across Canada.

In an interview with OMNI News’ Loveen Gill, Sartaaj reflects on the connection that ties his Canadian fans to his performances. Sartaaj says the emotional pull of immigrants’ homeland – the soil, nostalgia of their villages, and the blessings of their elders – brings the Canadian Punjabi community together through his music.

The tour’s Toronto stop was a success, with Scotiabank Arena nearly sold out on April 6th. Sharing a particularly moving moment from the show, Sartaaj reflected on the quiet presence of a young man in a purple turban standing near the edge of the stage.

“He reminded me of a village boy starting his journey – eyes full of dreams, heart full of hope. I feel his story in my soul.”

Sartaaj has made waves beyond the music world. In 2017, he took on the lead role in the Hollywood historical drama The Black Prince, a performance that not only marked his acting debut but also landed him at the Cannes Film Festival, where he made history as the first turbaned man to walk its red carpet.

Speaking about his role in the film, Sartaaj described how the experience gave him a close look at Punjab’s complex history and the life of Maharaja Duleep Singh.

“If you watch the scene where Maharaja Duleep Singh meets his mother Maharani Jinda for the first time, it is very different from what we have learned from the Kavishars, it was conflicting for me to go through,” he said. “Anyhow, the entire experience has left a bit of Maharaja Duleep Singh with me, which will live with me forever.”

He says the film opened a door to the struggles of the British Raj and inspired a more profound curiosity and appreciation for the region’s rich past.

Sartaaj’s poetic lyrics resonate deeply with listeners, often leaving them introspective and fulfilled. Just days before the concert, when asked if he felt nervous about the upcoming show, his calm response was simple yet profound: “It is what it is.” Neither anxious nor overly excited, his grounded attitude mirrors the grace with which he approaches his art and audience.