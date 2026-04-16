Sarnia police have issued a Canada‑wide warrant for a man accused of opening fire inside a Lambton College campus bar early Friday, killing a 20‑year‑old student and injuring two others.

Officers were called to the bar at 12:52 a.m. on April 10 after multiple 911 calls reported gunfire. When police arrived, they found three victims, one suffering life‑threatening injuries. Despite emergency care at the scene and further treatment in the hospital, 20‑year‑old Dane Nisbet was pronounced dead.

Two others were treated for non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Police confirmed earlier this week that one suspect, identified as 23-year-old Oudom “Richard” Bun of London, Ont., had been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Investigators have identified the primary suspect as Kyaw “Chin” Doe, who they believe is actively evading arrest. Police warn that Doe may be attempting to change his appearance and clothing as he flees and is believed to have ties to criminals in western and northern Ontario who may be helping him elude police capture.

A Canada‑wide warrant has now been issued, meaning Doe can be arrested anywhere in the country and will be transferred to Sarnia police custody.

Photo courtesy: Sarnia police.

Police say that at the time of the offence, Doe was under a court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

The shooting unfolded during a busy night at the campus bar, sending students scrambling for safety. Witnesses described chaos as patrons rushed to escape the gunfire. The college later called the incident a “profound tragedy,” noting that counselling services had been made available to students and staff.

An online hockey profile for Nisbet says he played in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

One of the league’s teams, the North Middlesex Stars, posted a tribute to Nisbet on social media, saying he was “a tough and talented player whose passion for the game touched everyone lucky enough to know him.”

Police have not released details about a possible motive or whether the suspect and victims knew each other.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses, video footage, or any information that could help track Doe’s movements.

With files from The Canadian Press