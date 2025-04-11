Judge directs administration to take all available steps for return of mistakenly deported man

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador, speaks during a news conference at CASA's Multicultural Center in Hyattsville, Md., Friday, April 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By The Associated Press

Posted April 11, 2025 8:34 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2025 10:53 am.

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge directed the Trump administration to “take all available steps to facilitate the return” of a Maryland man who was mistakenly sent to a notorious El Salvador prison and set a status conference in the case for Friday.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis’ order comes after the U.S. Supreme Courtsaid Thursday that the Trump administration must work to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, rejecting the administration’s emergency appeal of her April 4 order for his return.

The Salvadoran citizen had an immigration court order preventing his deportation to his native country over fears he would face persecution from local gangs.

Acting on the heels of the Supreme Court ruling, Xinis directed the administration to file by Friday morning a declaration addressing Abrego Garcia’s location and custodial status and what steps the administration has taken and will take to facilitate his return. An in-person status conference was set for Friday afternoon.

The Supreme Court has issued a string of rulings on its emergency docket, where the conservative majority has at least partially sided with Trump amid a wave of lower court orders slowing the president’s sweeping agenda. In Thursday’s case, the court said Xinis’ order must be clarified to make sure it doesn’t intrude into executive branch power over foreign affairs, since Abrego Garcia is being held abroad.

“The order properly requires the Government to ‘facilitate’ Abrego Garcia’s release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador,” the court said in an unsigned order with no noted dissents.

The administration claims Abrego Garcia is a member of the MS-13 gang, though he has never been charged with or convicted of a crime. His attorneys said there is no evidence he was in MS-13.

The administration has conceded that it made a mistake in sending him to El Salvador, but argued that it no longer could do anything about it. The court’s liberal justices said the administration should have hastened to correct “its egregious error” and was “plainly wrong” to suggest it could not bring him home.

Abrego Garcia’s wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, said the ordeal has been an “emotional rollercoaster” for their family and the entire community.

“I am anxiously waiting for Kilmar to be here in my arms, and in our home putting our children to bed, knowing this nightmare is almost at its end. I will continue fighting until my husband is home,” she said.

Xinis’ April 4 order said the government’s decision to arrest Abrego Garcia and send him to El Salvador appeared to be “wholly lawless.”

“There is little to no evidence to support a ‘vague, uncorroborated’ allegation that Abrego Garcia was once in the MS-13 street gang,” the judge wrote.

The 29-year-old was detained by immigration agents and deported last month. He had a permit from the Homeland Security Department to legally work in the U.S. and was a sheet metal apprentice pursuing a journeyman license, his attorney said. His wife is a U.S. citizen.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada warns travellers: U.S. border agents can search your devices without explanation

Planning an international trip? Travellers should prepare for the possibility of extra scrutiny of their phones when crossing borders, especially when entering the United States. The Canadian government...

3h ago

Ontario teacher, hockey coach charged for breaching release while awaiting sentence in child sex case

York Regional Police have charged a teacher and hockey coach with breaching his release conditions while he was waiting to be sentenced for sexually interfering with a child under 16. Police said Kelvin...

8m ago

Two men injured in home invasion at Scarborough townhouse, jewellery stolen: police

Two men were injured in an overnight home invasion assault at a residence in Scarborough, as multiple suspects lifted jewellery from the townhouse, police said. Toronto police were called to a townhouse...

updated

8m ago

Ryan Reynolds calls for local Ontario arena to be renamed after girl, 9, who died of cancer

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds made a virtual appearance at a Cobourg, Ont. committee meeting to push for a local arena to be renamed after a young girl who died of cancer. Reynolds says Grace Bowen,...

1h ago

Top Stories

Canada warns travellers: U.S. border agents can search your devices without explanation

Planning an international trip? Travellers should prepare for the possibility of extra scrutiny of their phones when crossing borders, especially when entering the United States. The Canadian government...

3h ago

Ontario teacher, hockey coach charged for breaching release while awaiting sentence in child sex case

York Regional Police have charged a teacher and hockey coach with breaching his release conditions while he was waiting to be sentenced for sexually interfering with a child under 16. Police said Kelvin...

8m ago

Two men injured in home invasion at Scarborough townhouse, jewellery stolen: police

Two men were injured in an overnight home invasion assault at a residence in Scarborough, as multiple suspects lifted jewellery from the townhouse, police said. Toronto police were called to a townhouse...

updated

8m ago

Ryan Reynolds calls for local Ontario arena to be renamed after girl, 9, who died of cancer

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds made a virtual appearance at a Cobourg, Ont. committee meeting to push for a local arena to be renamed after a young girl who died of cancer. Reynolds says Grace Bowen,...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Wet snow continues Friday

Cloudy conditions will continue for Friday and into Saturday with light snow in the morning turning into drizzle in the afternoon and into the evening.

15h ago

5:47
Ontario takes next step to expand primary care access

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Dr. Jane Philpott to discuss the Ontario government’s next step to connect more people to primary care this year.
2:30
Subway delays hit Line 1 after signal damage

It was a rough ride for thousands of TTC commuters as Line 1 turned into a slow moving nightmare. A busted signal near Union Station brought trains to a crawl, causing major delays in and out of the downtown core. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
2:32
The City of Vaughan explores renaming 'America Avenue'

A small residential street in Vaughan is being impacted by tensions with the U.S., as the city explores renaming 'America Avenue'. Erica Natividad with the alternative name that's being proposed, and how residents feel about it.
2:35
Family calls for safety barriers on Leaside bridge after father died in ‘preventable tragedy’

Toronto is considering installing safety barriers on the Leaside bridge after a recent tragedy claimed two lives. Shauna Hunt with a family's urgent push for the city to take action. 
More Videos