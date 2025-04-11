Man charged after several vehicles set on fire in Scarborough

A 25-year-old man is in custody in connection with an arson investigation.

Toronto police say that at around 2 a.m. on April 8, a man was seen putting an item behind a Mercedes-Benz SUV in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area before setting it on fire with an unknown substance.

Investigators say two other vehicles were also set on fire.

An investigation found the suspect was responsible for several other arson incidents, however, no details were provided on those incidents.

Rajesh Chowdhury was arrested just before 2 a.m. on April 10 and charged with 10 counts of arson causing property damage.