Man charged after several vehicles set on fire in Scarborough

A Toronto Police Service badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By John Marchesan

Posted April 11, 2025 8:23 pm.

A 25-year-old man is in custody in connection with an arson investigation.

Toronto police say that at around 2 a.m. on April 8, a man was seen putting an item behind a Mercedes-Benz SUV in the Bellamy Road and Nelson Street area before setting it on fire with an unknown substance.

Investigators say two other vehicles were also set on fire.

An investigation found the suspect was responsible for several other arson incidents, however, no details were provided on those incidents.

Rajesh Chowdhury was arrested just before 2 a.m. on April 10 and charged with 10 counts of arson causing property damage.

Toronto health officials warn of measles exposure at April 1 concert

Toronto Public Health is warning of a potential measles exposure at a recent concert. Health officials say anyone who attended the Forrest Frank show at Coca-Cola Coliseum on April 1 may have been exposed...

2h ago

Woodstock bar's liquor license suspended after allegedly serving customer 17 beers in 4 hours before he died

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it intends to suspend the liquor licence of a Woodstock, Ont., bar after it allegedly served 17 beers to a customer who later fell outside, hit his head...

3h ago

'A crushing blow': GM to temporarily halt, then reduce production at CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll

The union that represents 1,200 workers at the General Motors (GM) CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ont., says the company will temporarily halt and then reduce production of the BrightDrop electric delivery...

3h ago

Ontario insurance broker still working to deal with customer concerns

Back in January, several customers reached out to Speakers Corner complaining about their experience with Onlia Insurance.  The company was recently bought and changed from an insurance provider to an...

18m ago

2:11
Grey start to the weekend

A cloudy start to the weekend with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday and the slight chance of an isolated shower.

45m ago

1:38
Investigation underway into Hudson River helicopter crash

An investigation is underway into what prompted a helicopter to plunge into the Hudson River. As Laura Aguierre explains, it's what some witnesses heard that could provide a possible clue into what happened.

2h ago

0:50
Violent Scarborough home invasion sends two to hospital

The incident happened at a townhouse overnight in north Scarborough where multiple suspects took jewellery and allegedly used a hammer in the assault.

7h ago

0:41
Poll suggests most Canadians think they will feel the impact of Trump's tariffs

The survey also revealed that many Canadians have lost trust in their neighbours to the south.

7h ago

2:49
Ontario insurance broker still working to address customer complaints

Some customers of an Ontario insurance company that CityNews told you about months ago say they are still having issues and are frustrated the promises the company made several weeks back have not been fulfilled. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

