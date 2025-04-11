Police say man faked being teen to date 13-year-old girl he met on Snapchat

Christian Senato, 29, is facing charges. Durham Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 11, 2025 11:50 am.

Last Updated April 11, 2025 11:51 am.

Durham Regional Police have charged a 29-year-old man after he allegedly pretended he was a teen in order to begin a relationship with a 13-year-old girl he met online.

Investigators say the suspect met the girl on Snapchat where he posed a 15-year-old boy in order to befriend her.

“They then met in person and started a relationship,” a police release states. “After a period of months, the relationship became physical.”

Investigators say the girl eventually learned that the suspect was much older than he portrayed, and contacted police.

On Friday, April 11, police concluded their investigation and charged Christian Senato, 29, of Toronto, with sexual assault, sexual interference, luring a person under 16 to facilitate the offence of sexual assault, and luring a person under 16 to facilitate the offence of sexual interference.

