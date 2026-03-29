The NDP’s next leader to be announced as Winnipeg convention concludes

WINNIPEG — The next NDP leader will be announced this morning as the party concludes its Winnipeg convention.

Union leader Rob Ashton, social worker Tanille Johnston, filmmaker Avi Lewis, Alberta MP Heather McPherson and farmer Tony McQuail have spent the last six months campaigning for the job.

Chatter among delegates at the convention suggests Lewis or McPherson are the most likely victors, with Lewis having an edge in fundraising — often an indicator of where votes are going.

Whoever wins will be tasked with trying to lead the federal party out of the political wilderness, as the NDP only has six seats in the House of Commons, limited visibility in question period and no committee seats.

About 100,000 New Democrats are in the voting pool for the leadership race.

Interim leader Don Davies is scheduled to speak at the convention before the leadership results are announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2026.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press