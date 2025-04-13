China’s exports jump 12.4% in March as bigger US tariff hikes loom

A view of ships under construction at the Jinling Shipyard in Nanjing in eastern China's Jiangsu province Friday, April 11, 2025. (Chinatopix Via AP)

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted April 13, 2025 11:35 pm.

Last Updated April 14, 2025 8:14 am.

China’s exports jumped 12.4% in March from a year earlier in a last-minute flurry of activity as companies rushed to beat increases in U.S. tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, and analysts forecast sharp setbacks ahead.

Imports fell 4.3% to $211.3 billion in March, the customs administration reported, far exceeded by exports worth $313.9 billion, leaving a trade surplus of $102.6 billion.

“But shipments are set to drop back over the coming months and quarters,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report. “We think it could be years before Chinese exports regain current levels.”

China’s trade surplus surged to a record $992.2 billion in 2024 and its exports climbed 5.4%, helping to make up for sluggish growth at home as the country slowly recovers from a crisis in its property market and lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After taking office, Trump first ordered a 10% increase in tariffs on imports from China. He later raised that to 20%. Now, China is facing 145% tariffs on most of its exports to the United States, based on the most recent revisions in Trump’s trade policies. China has responded with 125% tariffs on U.S. products and other measures meant to pinch the U.S. where it hurts most, such as controls on exports of critical minerals needed in high-tech manufacturing, such as electric vehicle production.

China’s trade surplus with the United States was $27.6 billion in March as its exports rose 4.5%. It logged a surplus of $76.6 billion with the U.S. in January-March even though exports were up only 2.3% the first two months of the year.

“Savvy U.S. importers likely saw tariff hikes coming in April onward and frontloaded imports,” ING Economics said in a report, but that trend is likely to fall off as importers use up their inventories while they watch for the latest twists and turns in unpredictable U.S. trade policy.

“As a result, it’s likely that direct trade between the U.S. and China will crater starting in April,” it said.

Trade data already show some impact from the higher tariffs, with exports of lower value-added items like shoes and clothing falling, while shipments of computer chips, household appliances and vehicles surged. China’s biggest exports in the first three months of the year were electronic machinery, a broad category that includes smart phones and laptops, and high-tech products, the report shows.

China’s exports of rare earths fell nearly 11% in the first quarter of the year as Beijing tightened controls on the strategically vital materials used in electric vehicles and other high-tech products.

The customs data showed total exports from the world’s second largest economy rose 5.8% in the first three months of the year from a year earlier while imports sank 7%, leaving a trade surplus of $273 billion.

Late Friday, Trump exempted most computer-related goods from the higher China-specific tariffs, including laptops, smartphones and the components needed to make them, though his administration says he plans to announce those within days. Such products accounted for nearly $174 billion in U.S. imports from China last year.

Still, the harsh U.S. tariffs on Chinese products have raised questions about whether exporters might end up diverting their goods to other overseas markets as they give up on selling to American consumers due to the more than doubling of import duties.

The biggest increases in exports in March were to China’s Southeast Asian neighbors, which saw the dollar value of shipments from China jump 8% in March from a year earlier. Exports to Africa rose more than 11% and those to India by nearly 14%.

A customs administration spokesperson, Lyu Daliang, said China was facing a “complex and severe external situation” but that the sky would not fall. He pointed to China’s diversified export options and huge domestic market.

When asked about falling Chinese imports, he told reporters in Beijing that China has been the world’s second largest importer for 16 straight years, increasing its share of global imports from about 8% to 10.5%.

“At present and in the future, China’s import growth space is huge, and the large Chinese market is always a great opportunity for the world,” he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was visiting Vietnam on Monday as part of a regional tour that also will take him to Malaysia and Cambodia, giving him an opportunity to firm up trade ties with other Asian countries that also are facing potentially steep tariffs, though last week Trump delayed enforcing them by 90 days.

China’s exports to Vietnam jumped nearly 17% last month from a year earlier, while its imports fell 2.7%.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It is a next chapter': Ontario legislature set to choose first female Speaker

The members of Ontario's legislature are set to make history today by selecting the province's first female Speaker — but just who will take up the mantle remains to be seen. Two members...

57m ago

Alleged impaired driver charged following fiery crash on Hwy. 427

A driver is facing charges following a fiery crash on Highway 427 over the weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane near Bloor Street...

51m ago

'The condo math isn’t working:' Converting empty offices into residential units

A prominent Toronto office tower is on its way to becoming a new rental community in the city. Amexon Development Corporation plans to transform one of the existing 15-storey commercial towers at 250 Ferrand...

10h ago

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

18h ago

Top Stories

'It is a next chapter': Ontario legislature set to choose first female Speaker

The members of Ontario's legislature are set to make history today by selecting the province's first female Speaker — but just who will take up the mantle remains to be seen. Two members...

57m ago

Alleged impaired driver charged following fiery crash on Hwy. 427

A driver is facing charges following a fiery crash on Highway 427 over the weekend. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound lane near Bloor Street...

51m ago

'The condo math isn’t working:' Converting empty offices into residential units

A prominent Toronto office tower is on its way to becoming a new rental community in the city. Amexon Development Corporation plans to transform one of the existing 15-storey commercial towers at 250 Ferrand...

10h ago

Ontario family seeks help finding son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant in February

MONTREAL — An Ontario family is asking the public for help in finding their 22-year-old son who disappeared while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que. 70 days ago. Liam Toman went missing at around...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Transforming unused office space into homes

A trend gaining steam in other cities may also be arriving at Toronto's doorstep.  David Zura takes a look at one proposed project in the city promising to convert empty offices into lofts. 

11h ago

2:23
Here comes the rain again

Morning rain showers on Monday will give way to a mix of sun and cloud by the afternoon. However, the cloud cover returns later in the day, bringing with it evening showers and cooler temperatures.

13h ago

2:52
Ferry service returns to spring schedule

As the city’s ferry service returns to the spring schedule, one nearby BIA says marine traffic is increasingly becoming an economic jewel, while at the same time, the city’s deputy mayor says we should expect service improvements this season.
3:02
U.S. judge rules Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

A U.S. immigration judge ruled on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration can proceed with its deportation case against Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.
3:02
Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing to proceed

An L.A. judge ruled on Friday that a resentencing hearing for Lyle and Erik Menendez may go forward, dealing a setback to the prosecutor who opposed any leniency for the brothers serving a life term for the shotgun murder of their parents in 1989.
More Videos