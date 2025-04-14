One person is dead, and two others are fighting for their lives in hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 at Meadowvale.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were called to the westbound collectors portion of the highway at Meadowvale Road in Scarborough just after 10 a.m. for reports of a car that had crashed into a guardrail.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

OPP said the highway is expected to be closed for an unknown period of time.