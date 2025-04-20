Maple Leafs take Game 1 over Senators, lead Battle of Ontario 1-0

The Toronto Maple Leafs took advantage of the Ottawa Senators undisciplined play to gain an early advantage in the Battle of Ontario.

Toronto took Game 1 over their provincial rival with a 6-2 victory over Ottawa, earning a 1-0 advantage in the series.

The Leafs took a 2-0 lead in the first period off goals from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Mitch Marner.

Drake Batherson responded for the Senators, who were playing in their first game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2017.

After the Senators cut the lead to 4-2, Morgan Rielly registered his first goal of the post-season to restore the Leafs’ three-goal advantage.

Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves in the victory for the Leafs while Linus Ullmark allowed six goals on 24 shots.

Toronto scored three goals on the power play at home, surpassing the total scored in last year’s series against the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.