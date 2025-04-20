Maple Leafs take Game 1 over Senators, lead Battle of Ontario 1-0

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 20: William Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates scoring a goal during the second period of Game One of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Ottawa Senators at the Scotiabank Arena on April 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/NHLI via Getty Images) 2025 NHLI

By Sportsnet

Posted April 20, 2025 10:08 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs took advantage of the Ottawa Senators undisciplined play to gain an early advantage in the Battle of Ontario.

Toronto took Game 1 over their provincial rival with a 6-2 victory over Ottawa, earning a 1-0 advantage in the series.

The Leafs took a 2-0 lead in the first period off goals from Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Mitch Marner.

Drake Batherson responded for the Senators, who were playing in their first game in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2017.

After the Senators cut the lead to 4-2, Morgan Rielly registered his first goal of the post-season to restore the Leafs’ three-goal advantage.

Anthony Stolarz made 31 saves in the victory for the Leafs while Linus Ullmark allowed six goals on 24 shots.

Toronto scored three goals on the power play at home, surpassing the total scored in last year’s series against the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Arena.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Top Stories

Hockey fans conflicted over travelling to U.S. to see their teams in NHL playoffs

Jack Gurevitch is a Montreal Canadiens superfan and a proud Canadian who's upset by United States President Donald Trump's tariffs and threats to annex Canada, but he says he won't let the political situation...

4h ago

Poilievre attacks Liberal spending plan while yet to release his own costed platform

Canadians continued to head to advance polls Sunday as federal leaders campaigned in B.C. and in the capital. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continued to campaign in the Vancouver area on Sunday,...

8h ago

Taxi driver sent to hospital after collision near The Esplanade

A man driving a taxi was sent to a hospital Sunday afternoon after he was involved in a collision that flipped his vehicle on its side. Police say the crash happened near Lake Shore Boulevard East and...

6h ago

Tariffs forcing DHL to suspend shipments over $800 to the United States

DHL says it is temporarily suspending business-to-consumer shipments to the United States worth more than $800 starting Monday. The shipping giant cites the recent imposition of U.S. tariffs for the...

13h ago

