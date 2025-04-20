Tariffs forcing DHL to suspend shipments over $800 to the United States

DHL says it is temporarily suspending business-to-consumer shipments to the United States worth more than $800 starting Monday.

The shipping giant cites the recent imposition of U.S. tariffs for the decision, saying the change has caused customs clearances to spike and the suspension is necessary in order to manage the increase.

Tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year lowered the previous exemption on consumer shipments crossing the border from $2,500 to $800.

Business-to-business shipments are not affected, while shipments under $800 to either businesses or consumers are also unaffected.

“While we are working diligently to scale up and manage this increase, shipments over USD 800 — regardless of origin — may experience multi-day delays,” the company says in a statement.

“This is a temporary measure, and we will share updates as the situation evolves.”