2 men wanted in several break and enters in Toronto

Janos Mate (left), 25, and Ferenc Glonczi, 35, are wanted in connection to several break and enters in Toronto. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 22, 2025 9:51 pm.

Toronto police are searching for two men wanted in connection to several break and enters.

Investigators allege between Jan. and April 2025, two suspects broke into a number of businesses and stole property.

The two suspects have since been identified.

Janos Mate, 25, of no fixed address is wanted for three counts of theft under $5,000, nine counts of break and enter, nine counts of disguise with intent and four counts of possession of a break-in instrument.

He is described as five foot eight inches with a medium build.

Ferenc Glonczi, 35, of no fixed address is wanted for theft under $5,000, eight counts of break and enter, eight counts of disguise with intent, eights counts of disguise with intent and possession of a break-in instrument, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and seven counts of fail to comply with a release order.

He is described as six feet tall with a medium build.

Pictures of both suspects have been released.

