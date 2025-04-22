2 men wanted in several break and enters in Toronto

Toronto police are searching for two men wanted in connection to several break and enters.

Investigators allege between Jan. and April 2025, two suspects broke into a number of businesses and stole property.

The two suspects have since been identified.

Janos Mate, 25, of no fixed address is wanted for three counts of theft under $5,000, nine counts of break and enter, nine counts of disguise with intent and four counts of possession of a break-in instrument.

He is described as five foot eight inches with a medium build.

Ferenc Glonczi, 35, of no fixed address is wanted for theft under $5,000, eight counts of break and enter, eight counts of disguise with intent, eights counts of disguise with intent and possession of a break-in instrument, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and seven counts of fail to comply with a release order.

He is described as six feet tall with a medium build.

Pictures of both suspects have been released.