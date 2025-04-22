What one group is doing to make the case for election reform in Canada

It’s been hotly debated by scholars and advocates for decades: do we need to change the way we elect governments in this country?

On April 28, there will be 91 candidates on the ballot in the riding of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. It will be the longest ballot in Canadian election history. Of 91 candidates, 85 are independent protest candidates from the Longest Ballot Committee, a group raising awareness about electoral reform.

Host David Smith speaks with one of those candidates, Blake Hamilton, about what the group hopes to accomplish with this move.