The Big Story

What one group is doing to make the case for election reform in Canada

Voter drops their marked ballot into the ballot box. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted April 22, 2025 7:16 am.

It’s been hotly debated by scholars and advocates for decades: do we need to change the way we elect governments in this country?

On April 28, there will be 91 candidates on the ballot in the riding of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. It will be the longest ballot in Canadian election history. Of 91 candidates, 85 are independent protest candidates from the Longest Ballot Committee, a group raising awareness about electoral reform.

Host David Smith speaks with one of those candidates, Blake Hamilton, about what the group hopes to accomplish with this move.

Top Stories

Tories expected to release platform as federal election campaign nears its end

OTTAWA — As the federal election campaign nears its end with less than a week to go before voting day, all federal party leaders are making their last pitches to Canadians on why they deserve their vote. Conservative...

2h ago

The Latest: Pope Francis' funeral will be held Saturday

Pope Francis’ funeral has been set for Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Peter’s Square, and a viewing of his body will begin on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Basilica, days after the popular pontiff died at...

56m ago

'Serious breach': GTA poll worker reassigned after allegedly trying to influence voters

An Elections Canada poll worker in the Greater Toronto Area has been reassigned to an administrative position after multiple complaints they allegedly tried to influence voters. Officials took action...

13h ago

Archbishops of Toronto, Montreal to hold mass for Pope Francis

TORONTO — Canada's newest cardinal will lead a mass in honour of Pope Francis this afternoon. Cardinal Frank Leo, Archbishop of Toronto, will preside at a mass for the repose of the soul of the pontiff...

1h ago

