Wind chills and flurries in the forecast for the next few days

A thermometer is shown with temperatures hovering around zero. UNSPLASH/Gary Fultz

By John Marchesan

Posted April 19, 2026 9:47 am.

If you put away that heavy coat, thinking spring had finally sprung, you might want to reach into the back of the closet for it if you’re stepping out Sunday, as the rollercoaster spring temperatures continue across the GTA.

We can expect scattered showers throughout the day as the high will struggle to reach double digits.

For Sunday night, there’s a 40 per cent chance of rain with flurries possible in some areas as the low dips to -2 C, thanks to northwest winds gusting up to 50 km/h. With the wind chill, tonight’s temperature will feel closer to -8.

Monday brings a slight warmup with temperatures reaching a high of 3 C, but the evening chill returns as the mercury dips to -4 C overnight with wind chills of -7.

The double-digit highs are not expected to return until midweek

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