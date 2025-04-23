1 man seriously injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in Mississauga

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed at a townhouse complex in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Peel police say they were called to 7475 Goreway Drive for reports that someone had been stabbed.

Police say the man was stabbed by someone known to them following an altercation.

One person was taken into custody, and police say they are not searching for any other suspects.

Paramedics tell CityNews two men were taken to hospital, one with critical injuries while the other in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police did not provide any further details as to how the second man sustained their injuries.