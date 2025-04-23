Ontario takes control of London school board, launches probes at three others

Paul Calandra talks with media at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2025 2:34 pm.

Last Updated April 23, 2025 2:40 pm.

Ontario has taken control of one school board over financial mismanagement, launched financial probes of three other boards and ordered a fifth board to repay costs for a trip to Italy to buy art.

New Education Minister Paul Calandra says he is increasing accountability and transparency measures to address “failures” at several boards.

He says boards must use public funds to directly benefit students and provide resources needed by teachers and educators.

Calandra has ordered the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board to repay the cost of the board trip to Italy as well as the $100,000 spent on art.

The province has appointed a supervisor to the Thames Valley District School Board after it conducted a review in the wake of a staff retreat to Toronto that cost about $40,000 and included a stay at the hotel connected to the Rogers Centre, where the Blue Jays play.

The province is also launching investigations at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, the Toronto Catholic District School Board and the Toronto District School Board over ongoing financial deficits and spending concerns.

