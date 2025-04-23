Defence closing arguments resume at trial of pair accused in Haldimand OPP officer killing

A file photo of Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala. HANDOUT / OPP

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 23, 2025 11:50 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2025 11:53 am.

Defence lawyers are continuing their closing arguments on Wednesday in the trial of two people accused of the shooting death of an OPP officer more than two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022 while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., near Brantford. 

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old Haldimand County OPP detachment officer’s death, and both of the accused have pleaded not guilty.

Related:

Prosecutors have argued that McKenzie was the shooter and that Stewart-Sperry intentionally helped him. 

McKenzie’s lawyer has tried to cast doubt on the Crown’s arguments, saying some witnesses’ descriptions of the shooter did not match his client’s appearance at the time. 

The defence for Stewart-Sperry is set to provide closing remarks on Wednesday, and the jury is expected to begin deliberations later in the week.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Leaked Toronto police bodycam footage shows shootout that led to death of 16-year-old boy

The Toronto police bodycam footage of a shootout out that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy has been leaked online. The video, which has been verified by CityNews, shows the dramatic moments that...

1h ago

Police recover 2 vehicles connected to fatal shooting of innocent bystander at Hamilton bus stop

Hamilton police say they've recovered two vehicles they believe were involved in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander at a bus stop on Thursday. Harsimrat Randhawa, 21, was struck by a bullet...

2h ago

Toronto's new area code will launch this weekend

Toronto's new area code is set to launch this weekend. The digits "942" will begin to roll out on Saturday, April 26, marking the city's fourth area code. Existing area codes may still be given out...

3h ago

Quebec woman arrested for allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing arrest in Oshawa

A Quebec woman has been charged for allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing arrest in Oshawa. On March 21, a Durham Regional Police Service officer was in a plaza at 22 Stevenson Rd. when...

1h ago

Top Stories

Leaked Toronto police bodycam footage shows shootout that led to death of 16-year-old boy

The Toronto police bodycam footage of a shootout out that led to the death of a 16-year-old boy has been leaked online. The video, which has been verified by CityNews, shows the dramatic moments that...

1h ago

Police recover 2 vehicles connected to fatal shooting of innocent bystander at Hamilton bus stop

Hamilton police say they've recovered two vehicles they believe were involved in the fatal shooting of an innocent bystander at a bus stop on Thursday. Harsimrat Randhawa, 21, was struck by a bullet...

2h ago

Toronto's new area code will launch this weekend

Toronto's new area code is set to launch this weekend. The digits "942" will begin to roll out on Saturday, April 26, marking the city's fourth area code. Existing area codes may still be given out...

3h ago

Quebec woman arrested for allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing arrest in Oshawa

A Quebec woman has been charged for allegedly striking a police officer while fleeing arrest in Oshawa. On March 21, a Durham Regional Police Service officer was in a plaza at 22 Stevenson Rd. when...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Heavy rain to end the work week

Rain is expected on Thursday and Friday this week as temperatures warm up. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

1:52
Boy, 16, shot by Toronto police in North York has died in hospital: SIU

The province’s Special Investigations Unit says a 16-year-old boy who was shot by Toronto Police during an “exchange of gunfire” following a traffic stop in North York on Sunday has died in hospital. Shauna Hunt reports.

18h ago

0:55
Teen boy dead after being shot by Toronto police

A 16-year-old boy has succumb to his injuries after being shot by Toronto police during a traffic stop that escalated to an 'exchange of gunfire,' according to TPS.

21h ago

2:47
Lake breeze expected to keep temperatures low

A lake breeze will keep temperatures from hitting the 20-degree mark this week in Toronto. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:23
Young male is in critical condition after two Toronto police officers open fire during traffic stop

A young male suffered critical injuries after police opened fire during a late-night traffic stop in North York. Shauna Hunt with more on the SIU investigation and security video that captured the shooting. 
More Videos