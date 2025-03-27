The Crown has begun outlining its case in the murder trial of two people accused of killing a provincial police officer near Brantford, Ont., more than two years ago.

OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022, while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old officer’s death and both have pleaded not guilty.

The Crown says it is looking to prove that McKenzie was the shooter and that Stewart-Sperry intentionally helped him.

It says Pierzchala’s body-worn camera footage will show the moments leading up to and including his death, and a witness is expected to testify that the suspects took off in her stolen car after the shooting.

The trial is taking place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville, and is expected to last six weeks.

Police have said that Pierzchala was killed the same day he learned he had passed his 10-month probation period with the OPP.