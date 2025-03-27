Trial begins for two people accused in shooting death of OPP officer near Brantford

Pallbearers carry the casket of OPP Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala after his funeral service at the Sadlon Arena in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Rianna Lim, The Canadian Press

Posted March 27, 2025 1:01 pm.

Last Updated March 27, 2025 2:03 pm.

The Crown has begun outlining its case in the murder trial of two people accused of killing a provincial police officer near Brantford, Ont., more than two years ago.

OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala was shot on Dec. 27, 2022, while responding to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont.

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry were each charged with first-degree murder in the 28-year-old officer’s death and both have pleaded not guilty.

The Crown says it is looking to prove that McKenzie was the shooter and that Stewart-Sperry intentionally helped him.

It says Pierzchala’s body-worn camera footage will show the moments leading up to and including his death, and a witness is expected to testify that the suspects took off in her stolen car after the shooting.

The trial is taking place in Cayuga, Ont., a community near Hagersville, and is expected to last six weeks.

Police have said that Pierzchala was killed the same day he learned he had passed his 10-month probation period with the OPP.

Top Stories

Carney to speak with Trump after U.S. President reaches out amid new auto tariffs

Prime Minister Mark Carney will be speaking with U.S. President Donald Trump in the "next day or two' amid new auto tariffs announced on Wednesday. "I appreciate this opportunity to discuss how we can...

2m ago

Ford says Lutnick indicated Canada will see lower automobile tariffs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was told by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick that Canadian-made vehicles with 50 per cent or more American parts will not face tariffs. U.S. President Donald...

1h ago

Ontario measles case count hits 572, up by more than 100 in past week

Measles cases keep climbing in Ontario, as the province counts more than 100 new cases in the past week.  Public Health Ontario is now reporting 572 confirmed and suspected cases...

2h ago

Construction, road closures near Rogers Centre as Blue Jays season kicks off in Toronto

As baseball season gets underway in Toronto, Blue Jays fans heading downtown for home games will need to navigate around construction near the Rogers Centre. Construction in the area has been ongoing...

1h ago

