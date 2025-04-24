Child rushed to hospital following head-on crash in Scarborough
Posted April 24, 2025 5:21 pm.
Last Updated April 24, 2025 5:56 pm.
A child is among five people taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough.
Police say they were called to the McNicoll Avenue and Midland Avenue area just before 4:30 p.m. following a head-on crash.
A total of five people were taken to the hospital, including a child who was transported via emergency run.
Police say a male passenger, a female driver and two other people were also taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
This is a developing story