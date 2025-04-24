Child rushed to hospital following head-on crash in Scarborough

Police investigate after a head-on crash in Scarborough on April 24, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 24, 2025 5:21 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 5:56 pm.

A child is among five people taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the McNicoll Avenue and Midland Avenue area just before 4:30 p.m. following a head-on crash.

A total of five people were taken to the hospital, including a child who was transported via emergency run.

Police say a male passenger, a female driver and two other people were also taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

This is a developing story

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

8m ago

Thunder Bay plant union 'ready and eager' to build new TTC subway cars if Alstom awarded contract

The union representing workers at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay says its members are "ready and eager" to build new subway cars for Toronto after Premier Doug Ford's government urged the City of Toronto...

1h ago

Etobicoke man facing new charges in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

A man from Etobicoke previously charged in the sexual assault of a youth last winter is facing similar offences in a new case involving a 13-year-old girl with whom he allegedly developed a relationship...

2h ago

Real estate lawyer charged with fraud by York police

A real estate lawyer has been charged with fraud after he allegedly failed to hand over more than half-a-million dollars to a client, York Regional Police investigators say. The investigation began...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man fatally shot by police at Toronto Pearson Airport following 'dispute' with officers

A man was shot and killed by Peel Regional Police officers during an alleged dispute outside Terminal 1 at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Thursday morning. The Special Investigations Unit...

8m ago

Thunder Bay plant union 'ready and eager' to build new TTC subway cars if Alstom awarded contract

The union representing workers at the Alstom plant in Thunder Bay says its members are "ready and eager" to build new subway cars for Toronto after Premier Doug Ford's government urged the City of Toronto...

1h ago

Etobicoke man facing new charges in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

A man from Etobicoke previously charged in the sexual assault of a youth last winter is facing similar offences in a new case involving a 13-year-old girl with whom he allegedly developed a relationship...

2h ago

Real estate lawyer charged with fraud by York police

A real estate lawyer has been charged with fraud after he allegedly failed to hand over more than half-a-million dollars to a client, York Regional Police investigators say. The investigation began...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

4:14
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

2h ago

2:28
Warmer with a slight storm risk Thursday

A slight chance of a passing shower with the risk of a thunderstorm Thursday morning gives way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.
2:56
Leaked body cam video captures deadly shootout with police in North York 

It started as a routine traffic stop and resulted in the death of a teenager, and now graphic video shows the split second the shootout began. Shauna Hunt reports. 

20h ago

0:41
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera footage shows moment of police-involved shooting

Video leaked online shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. A warning, the video may be disturbing to some.

9h ago

1:23
Video of police-involved shooting in North York leaks online

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

9h ago

More Videos