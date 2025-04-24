Child rushed to hospital following head-on crash in Scarborough

A child is among five people taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the McNicoll Avenue and Midland Avenue area just before 4:30 p.m. following a head-on crash.

A total of five people were taken to the hospital, including a child who was transported via emergency run.

Police say a male passenger, a female driver and two other people were also taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

This is a developing story