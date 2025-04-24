China says there are no negotiations with the US over tariffs

A worker chats with a visitor at the booth for Exotica Freshener Co, a U.S. company selling fresheners, at the 137th Canton Fair in Guangzhou in southern China's Guangdong province, Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

By Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2025 5:25 am.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 6:49 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — China on Thursday denied U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that the two sides were involved in active negotiations over tariffs, saying that any suggestion of progress in this matter was as groundless as “trying to catch the wind.”

China’s comments come after Trump said Tuesday that the final tariff rate on China’s exports would come down “substantially” from the current 145%.

“China’s position is consistent and we are open to consultations and dialogues, but any form of consultations and negotiations must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and in an equal manner,” said Ministry of Commerce spokesman He Yadong. “Any claims about the progress of China-U.S. trade negotiations are groundless as trying to catch the wind and have no factual basis.”

Trump had told reporters earlier in the week that “everything’s active” when asked if he was engaging with China, although his Treasury Secretary had said there were no formal negotiations.

Trump had put 145% tariffs on imports from China, while China hit back with 125% tariffs on U.S. products. While Trump has given other countries a 90-day pause on the tariffs, as their leaders pledged to negotiate with the U.S., China remained the exception. Instead, Beijing raised its own tariffs and deployed other economic measures in response while vowing to “fight to the end.” For example, China restricted exports of rare earth minerals and raised multiple cases against the U.S. at the World Trade Organization.

China also made it clear that talks should involve the cancellation of all tariffs it currently faces.

“The unilateral tariff increase measures were initiated by the United States. If the United States really wants to solve the problem, it should face up to the rational voices of the international community and all parties at home, completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China, and find ways to resolve differences through equal dialogue,” said He, the spokesman.

Despite the economic measures leveled against China, Trump said Tuesday that he would be “very nice” and not play hardball with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We’re going to live together very happily and ideally work together,” Trump said.

Huizhong Wu, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Paramedics responding to incident at Toronto Pearson, police on scene

First responders have been called to Toronto Pearson International Airport following an unknown incident. Toronto Paramedics tell CityNews they arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They did...

breaking

0m ago

Woman, 84, 'fighting for her life' after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is "fighting for her life" after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday. Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved...

14h ago

1 man seriously injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in Mississauga

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed at a townhouse complex in Mississauga on Wednesday. Peel police say they were called to 7475 Goreway Drive for reports that someone had been stabbed. Police...

7h ago

The Beer Store to close select Toronto locations citing 'marketplace shifts'

The Beer Store is closing down some locations in Ontario, including two in Toronto, due to "marketplace shifts." The Ontario alcohol retailer confirmed on Thursday that as of June 15, 2025, stores in...

9m ago

Top Stories

Paramedics responding to incident at Toronto Pearson, police on scene

First responders have been called to Toronto Pearson International Airport following an unknown incident. Toronto Paramedics tell CityNews they arrived at the airport at 7 a.m. on Thursday. They did...

breaking

0m ago

Woman, 84, 'fighting for her life' after being assaulted following Ajax crash

An 84-year-old woman is "fighting for her life" after she was violently assaulted following a crash in Ajax on Wednesday. Provincial police say between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m., two vehicles were involved...

14h ago

1 man seriously injured, 1 in custody after stabbing in Mississauga

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed at a townhouse complex in Mississauga on Wednesday. Peel police say they were called to 7475 Goreway Drive for reports that someone had been stabbed. Police...

7h ago

The Beer Store to close select Toronto locations citing 'marketplace shifts'

The Beer Store is closing down some locations in Ontario, including two in Toronto, due to "marketplace shifts." The Ontario alcohol retailer confirmed on Thursday that as of June 15, 2025, stores in...

9m ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Warmer with a slight storm risk Thursday

A slight chance of a passing shower with the risk of a thunderstorm Thursday morning gives way to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

14h ago

2:56
Leaked body cam video captures deadly shootout with police in North York 

It started as a routine traffic stop and resulted in the death of a teenager, and now graphic video shows the split second the shootout began. Shauna Hunt reports. 

10h ago

0:34
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body camera footage shows moment of police-involved shooting

Video leaked online shows the moment of a police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. A warning, the video may be disturbing to some.

19h ago

1:23
Video of police-involved shooting in North York leaks online

Disturbing body camera video, verified by CityNews, shows the lead-up to the police-involved shooting in North York. A 16-year-old was shot and died the next day in hospital. (WARNING: Graphic footage included)

19h ago

2:50
Heavy rain to end the work week

Rain is expected on Thursday and Friday this week as temperatures warm up. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos