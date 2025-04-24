Federal leaders ‘silent’ on immigration policies: advocates

Mehakdeep Singh came to Canada as an international student and is now struggling to obtain permanent residency status. He played a key role in immigration reform protests in Brampton last year. Singh says immigration issues are missing from the federal campaign trail, but he is hopeful.

“I have high hopes from the new government that it will provide work permit extensions,” Singh said.

Singh believes international students and permanent residents can aid the aging population, as Canada’s skilled workers get ready to retire in the next few years. It could also mean Canada’s demand for immigrants may rise.

“Skilled workers are retiring across Canada, including Ontario, so inland international students who have education and experience should be given the opportunity to participate in the economy by granting them permanent residency status,” Singh said.

“About 25 per cent of Canada’s current population are baby boomers, meaning they are elderly, but the country needs a young workforce to move forward.”

An immigration consultant suggests immigration policies aren’t discussed in detail on the campaign trail, because it doesn’t provide a “political advantage.”

“Temporary residents cannot vote, which is why the immigration issue does not give political advantage to the parties, and that’s why this issue is getting less attention in the election campaign,” said Kanwar Sumit Singh, a regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant.

According to immigration experts, the uncertainty and unplanned immigration policies are forcing immigrants, especially students, to adopt the wrong methods, including buying Labour Market Impact Assessments and fake asylum cases.

But Baljit Sikand, director of Sukhmani Heaven Organization, says international students can play a critical role in making the country independent during a trade war with Canada’s closest ally.

“International students and other migrant workers who are working diligently under the prescribed rules in all major businesses across the country, and they play a vital role in making the country self-reliant amidst the trade war,” Sikand said.

Sikand believes immigration is tied to all Canadians and that it’s linked to human rights and mental health. He calls on all political parties to be held accountable on this issue.

With reports from Sukhpal Aulakh, OMNI News