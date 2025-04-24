‘Vladimir, STOP!’: Trump makes an all-caps callout but will Putin hear it?

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By Ted Anthony, The Associated Press

Posted April 24, 2025 1:13 pm.

Last Updated April 24, 2025 2:07 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even in the realm of Donald Trump’s long-preferred style of punch-through-the-static communication, this was quite something.

On Thursday morning, a post on his Truth Social account exhorted Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end military strikes on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

“Vladimir, STOP!”

Or, as the entire post went: “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

The Republican president was reacting to Russia attacking Kyiv with an hourslong barrage of missiles and drones. At least 12 people were killed and 90 were injured in the deadliest assault on the city since last July. For Trump, trying to propel a U.S-led effort at a peace agreement, frustration is growing. He upbraided Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week as well, though that was not on Truth Social.

Immediate analysis of Trump’s social post focused on the geopolitical implications of the moment and the notion that Trump was talking tough to Putin, a leader to whom he has been accused of being overly deferential.

Other dynamics are at play as well.

The use of the first name

Heads of state and government are typically called Mr. President or Madam Prime Minister — even, in public, even often by their equals. Trump’s callout to simply “Vladimir” in a public forum stands out, although it is not uncommon for Trump to use first names when talking with world leaders. What Putin would think of such an approach is not clear.

The use of succinct, social-post-style language

Diplomacy’s language has evolved over time into a mannered, workshopped machine. Part of Trump’s brand and appeal is to break out of such conventions.

The use of social media as a diplomatic tool

Diplomacy was once conducted through formal letters and rare visits. No longer. But have we gotten to the point where social media is a legitimate tool for one leader reaching out to another? For Trump, it’s often the opening move.

For years, Trump has used social media platforms — Twitter, X, Truth Social — to amplify his opinions, often through capital letters for emphasis. He has been banned, then reinstated from at least two platforms. He persists.

Finally, there’s this: Odds are that not too many people in the world are telling Vladimir Putin to, simply, “STOP!” in such a casual way. But much of the world has been shouting versions of that message, without success, for the three-plus years since he sent Russian troops into Ukraine. Will this time be different?

