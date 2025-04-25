3 wanted in connection to Scarborough sex assault and distraction theft investigation

Three women are wanted in connection to a distraction theft and sexual assault investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 25, 2025 1:05 pm.

Three women are wanted in connection to a sexual assault and distraction theft investigation in Scarborough.

Between June 2024 and April 2025, there were five incidents in which the suspects would enter a commercial store, one of the suspects would approach the owner and allegedly sexually assault them while a second suspect would allegedly steal a quantity of cash.

The incidents happened in the Mountjoy and Lamb avenues area, the St. Clair Avenue and Kingston Road area, the Danforth Road and Midland Avenue area, the Midwest Road and Midland Avenue area and the Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue area.

The suspects are believed to be the same in each incident and were seen travelling in either a dark coloured Audi sedan or SUV.

Suspect vehicle involved in sexual assault and distraction theft investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Suspect vehicle involved in sexual assault and distraction theft investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

The suspects are described as follows: an olive skin woman with medium build with long black, a woman with a thin build, olive skin with long black hair, and a medium build woman with olive skin and long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police offer $50K reward until June to track down one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice. Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO...

3h ago

All lanes of Gardiner Expressway to reopen 15 months ahead of schedule thanks to 24/7 work: province

The province of Ontario says construction work on the Gardiner Expressway is well ahead of schedule, with all lanes expected to reopen 15 months faster than originally planned. In a release on Friday,...

1h ago

Mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players.  The trial had begun on Wednesday, but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said...

breaking

1h ago

A $789 Uber ride to go 0.03 km? Woman battling Uber after account hacked

Symone Somerville starts her workday long before the sun rises at 4:30 a.m. She's in her 20s and for safety reasons has relied on Uber drivers to get her to work safely. “It’s mainly for safety...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Top Stories

Police offer $50K reward until June to track down one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice. Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO...

3h ago

All lanes of Gardiner Expressway to reopen 15 months ahead of schedule thanks to 24/7 work: province

The province of Ontario says construction work on the Gardiner Expressway is well ahead of schedule, with all lanes expected to reopen 15 months faster than originally planned. In a release on Friday,...

1h ago

Mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players.  The trial had begun on Wednesday, but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said...

breaking

1h ago

A $789 Uber ride to go 0.03 km? Woman battling Uber after account hacked

Symone Somerville starts her workday long before the sun rises at 4:30 a.m. She's in her 20s and for safety reasons has relied on Uber drivers to get her to work safely. “It’s mainly for safety...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Canada world junior hockey sex assault case declared mistrial

An Ontario judge has dismissed five former world junior hockey players involved in a sexual assault case after declaring a mistrial.

2h ago

3:53
Man dead after police shooting at Pearson Airport

Peel Police fatally shoot a man outside a departures terminal at Pearson International Airport. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the interaction that sparked chaos for travellers.

18h ago

2:31
City Hall asks Uber for safety protocol explanation

After an Uber driver drove off with a sleeping 5 yr old child in the backseat and the parents could not get Uber to contact the driver, city hall wants to hear from the ride hailing app.   Uber says it's policy is to not connect riders with drivers.

20h ago

4:14
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

22h ago

2:38
Province launches financial Investigations into Toronto school boards

The Ford government has launched a financial probe into school boards across the province following allegations of money mismanagement. Melissa Nakhavoly with the serious questions being raised about accountability.
More Videos