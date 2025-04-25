3 wanted in connection to Scarborough sex assault and distraction theft investigation

Three women are wanted in connection to a sexual assault and distraction theft investigation in Scarborough.

Between June 2024 and April 2025, there were five incidents in which the suspects would enter a commercial store, one of the suspects would approach the owner and allegedly sexually assault them while a second suspect would allegedly steal a quantity of cash.

The incidents happened in the Mountjoy and Lamb avenues area, the St. Clair Avenue and Kingston Road area, the Danforth Road and Midland Avenue area, the Midwest Road and Midland Avenue area and the Danforth Road and Danforth Avenue area.

The suspects are believed to be the same in each incident and were seen travelling in either a dark coloured Audi sedan or SUV.

Suspect vehicle involved in sexual assault and distraction theft investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service Suspect vehicle involved in sexual assault and distraction theft investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

The suspects are described as follows: an olive skin woman with medium build with long black, a woman with a thin build, olive skin with long black hair, and a medium build woman with olive skin and long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.