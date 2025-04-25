All lanes of Gardiner Expressway to reopen 15 months ahead of schedule thanks to 24/7 work: province

The Gardiner Expressway is seen with heavy traffic, in Toronto, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

By Michael Talbot

Posted April 25, 2025 11:39 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 12:18 pm.

The province of Ontario says construction work on the Gardiner Expressway is well ahead of schedule, with all lanes expected to reopen 15 months faster than originally planned.

In a release on Friday, the Ministry of Transportation touted its $73 million investment as a crucial factor in expediting the rehabilitation of the aging artery, with the money allowing for crews to work 24/7.

“We’re getting drivers out of gridlock by investing in infrastructure and accelerating construction on priority highways, allowing 24-hour-a-day construction, seven days a week,” Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, said in a release.

“These measures mean that we’re on track to reopen all lanes on the Gardiner Expressway more than 15 months ahead of the original schedule.”

The work was originally scheduled to be completed by April 2027.

The province says crews have already finished work on the two southern, and two centre lanes of expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, with work now underway on the final northern lanes.

Related:

“The Gardiner is vital to keeping Toronto moving,” Toronto mayor, Olivia Chow, said. “Thanks to our collaboration to accelerate this critical rehabilitation work, we are tracking well ahead of schedule, which means less disruption for our residents, visitors and businesses.”

As for the noise associated with around-the-clock work, the city stressed that the loudest demolition will be limited to certain hours, as a large number of people living in the Liberty Village area are affected by the construction.

“Loud noise-generating activities such as demolition will not take place between the hours of 11
p.m. to 7 a.m.,” the city’s website states.

“The City will monitor noise levels throughout construction and make efforts to reduce noise impacts during overnight work.”

The six-phase Gardiner rehabilitation project was approved by Toronto City Council between 2014 and 2016.

In 2026, the Gardiner will be fully open to accommodate increased traffic during Toronto’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police offer $50K reward until June to track down one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice. Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO...

3h ago

Mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players.  The trial had begun on Wednesday, but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said...

breaking

1h ago

A $789 Uber ride to go 0.03 km? Woman battling Uber after account hacked

Symone Somerville starts her workday long before the sun rises at 4:30 a.m. She's in her 20s and for safety reasons has relied on Uber drivers to get her to work safely. “It’s mainly for safety...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

3 wanted in connection to Scarborough sex assault and distraction theft investigation

Three women are wanted in connection to a sexual assault and distraction theft investigation in Scarborough. Between June 2024 and April 2025, there were five incidents in which the suspects would enter...

1h ago

Top Stories

Police offer $50K reward until June to track down one of Canada's most wanted fugitives

Peel Regional Police say a $50,000 reward to help track down a man wanted for first-degree murder will expire in June unless the individual is brought to justice. Dharam Dhaliwal, 32, is among the BOLO...

3h ago

Mistrial declared in former world junior hockey players' sex assault case

A mistrial has been declared in the sexual assault case involving five former world junior hockey players.  The trial had begun on Wednesday, but jurors were dismissed early after the judge said...

breaking

1h ago

A $789 Uber ride to go 0.03 km? Woman battling Uber after account hacked

Symone Somerville starts her workday long before the sun rises at 4:30 a.m. She's in her 20s and for safety reasons has relied on Uber drivers to get her to work safely. “It’s mainly for safety...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

3 wanted in connection to Scarborough sex assault and distraction theft investigation

Three women are wanted in connection to a sexual assault and distraction theft investigation in Scarborough. Between June 2024 and April 2025, there were five incidents in which the suspects would enter...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Canada world junior hockey sex assault case declared mistrial

An Ontario judge has dismissed five former world junior hockey players involved in a sexual assault case after declaring a mistrial.

2h ago

3:53
Man dead after police shooting at Pearson Airport

Peel Police fatally shoot a man outside a departures terminal at Pearson International Airport. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the interaction that sparked chaos for travellers.

18h ago

2:31
City Hall asks Uber for safety protocol explanation

After an Uber driver drove off with a sleeping 5 yr old child in the backseat and the parents could not get Uber to contact the driver, city hall wants to hear from the ride hailing app.   Uber says it's policy is to not connect riders with drivers.

20h ago

4:14
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

22h ago

2:38
Province launches financial Investigations into Toronto school boards

The Ford government has launched a financial probe into school boards across the province following allegations of money mismanagement. Melissa Nakhavoly with the serious questions being raised about accountability.
More Videos