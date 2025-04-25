All lanes of Gardiner Expressway to reopen 15 months ahead of schedule thanks to 24/7 work: province

The province of Ontario says construction work on the Gardiner Expressway is well ahead of schedule, with all lanes expected to reopen 15 months faster than originally planned.

In a release on Friday, the Ministry of Transportation touted its $73 million investment as a crucial factor in expediting the rehabilitation of the aging artery, with the money allowing for crews to work 24/7.

“We’re getting drivers out of gridlock by investing in infrastructure and accelerating construction on priority highways, allowing 24-hour-a-day construction, seven days a week,” Minister of Transportation, Prabmeet Sarkaria, said in a release.

“These measures mean that we’re on track to reopen all lanes on the Gardiner Expressway more than 15 months ahead of the original schedule.”

The work was originally scheduled to be completed by April 2027.

The province says crews have already finished work on the two southern, and two centre lanes of expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, with work now underway on the final northern lanes.

“The Gardiner is vital to keeping Toronto moving,” Toronto mayor, Olivia Chow, said. “Thanks to our collaboration to accelerate this critical rehabilitation work, we are tracking well ahead of schedule, which means less disruption for our residents, visitors and businesses.”

As for the noise associated with around-the-clock work, the city stressed that the loudest demolition will be limited to certain hours, as a large number of people living in the Liberty Village area are affected by the construction.

“Loud noise-generating activities such as demolition will not take place between the hours of 11

p.m. to 7 a.m.,” the city’s website states.

“The City will monitor noise levels throughout construction and make efforts to reduce noise impacts during overnight work.”

The six-phase Gardiner rehabilitation project was approved by Toronto City Council between 2014 and 2016.

In 2026, the Gardiner will be fully open to accommodate increased traffic during Toronto’s hosting of the FIFA World Cup.