Poilievre campaigning in Conservative-safe ridings as election nears

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks at a news conference in Saguenay, Que., on March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 25, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 5:08 am.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is campaigning in what polls suggest are Conservative-safe ridings today as election day approaches.

Poilievre is set to begin his day in Saskatoon, where he will hold a press conference, before holding a rally in Nanoose Bay, B.C., in the evening.

Recent polls suggest that ridings in both Saskatoon and the Nanaimo area, which includes Nanoose Bay, are leaning Conservative.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney has a busy day in Ontario, beginning with a press conference and visiting a small business in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

He is later set to participate in the virtual Assembly of First Nations forum, meet with community members in Georgetown, hold a meet and greet in Cambridge and hold a rally in London.

Polls suggest that most ridings in Ontario are leaning Liberal, though two ridings in the London area and the riding of Sault Ste. Marie—Algoma are leaning Conservative.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will be campaigning in Liberal-leaning ridings in Toronto, Hamilton and London today.

The Liberals are widely seen to be leading in the polls, with the Conservatives in second place and the Bloc Québécois, NDP and Greens trailing behind.

Canadians will choose their next government on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother's terrifying Uber ordeal prompts calls for action from City Hall

Toronto City Council approved a motion Thursday that would see vehicles-for-hire take greater accountability to help customers and police in emergencies. The motion, brought forth by Coun. Mike Colle...

11h ago

Pair found guilty of first-degree murder in OPP constable's shooting death

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry have been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, and were immediately sentenced...

9h ago

Child, 3, among five hospitalized following head-on crash in Scarborough

A three-year-old child was among five people taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Thursday. Toronto police say they were called to the McNicoll Avenue and Midland Avenue...

1h ago

Hudson's Bay expected to begin liquidation at final six stores

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is expected to start liquidating its final six stores today. A court filing made earlier in the week by a financial adviser to the beleaguered department store says the selloff...

3h ago

Top Stories

Mother's terrifying Uber ordeal prompts calls for action from City Hall

Toronto City Council approved a motion Thursday that would see vehicles-for-hire take greater accountability to help customers and police in emergencies. The motion, brought forth by Coun. Mike Colle...

11h ago

Pair found guilty of first-degree murder in OPP constable's shooting death

Randall McKenzie and Brandi Stewart-Sperry have been found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala, and were immediately sentenced...

9h ago

Child, 3, among five hospitalized following head-on crash in Scarborough

A three-year-old child was among five people taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough on Thursday. Toronto police say they were called to the McNicoll Avenue and Midland Avenue...

1h ago

Hudson's Bay expected to begin liquidation at final six stores

TORONTO — Hudson's Bay is expected to start liquidating its final six stores today. A court filing made earlier in the week by a financial adviser to the beleaguered department store says the selloff...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:53
Man dead after police shooting at Pearson Airport

Peel Police fatally shoot a man outside a departures terminal at Pearson International Airport. Shauna Hunt has the latest on the interaction that sparked chaos for travellers.

12h ago

2:31
City Hall asks Uber for safety protocol explanation

After an Uber driver drove off with a sleeping 5 yr old child in the backseat and the parents could not get Uber to contact the driver, city hall wants to hear from the ride hailing app.   Uber says it's policy is to not connect riders with drivers.

14h ago

4:14
SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police at Pearson Airport

The SIU has been called in to investigate after a man was fatally shot by police outside Terminal 1 at Pearson Airport.

16h ago

2:38
Province launches financial Investigations into Toronto school boards

The Ford government has launched a financial probe into school boards across the province following allegations of money mismanagement. Melissa Nakhavoly with the serious questions being raised about accountability.
2:22
Crown presents case against 5 hockey players charged with sexual assault

What the Crown alleges happened in a London hotel room following a gala for the 2018 Canadian World Junior Hockey players.
More Videos