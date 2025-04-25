Quebec government says ‘Go Habs Go!’ expression is part of province’s identity

MONTREAL — The Quebec government has stepped in to defend the phrase “Go Habs Go!”

French-language Minister Jean-François Roberge says the slogan is part of the DNA and identity of Quebec and has been used for decades to support the Montreal Canadiens NHL hockey team.

His statement today comes after Montreal’s transit agency removed the expression “Go! Canadiens Go!” from city buses and replaced it with “Allez! Canadiens Allez!” after a complaint to Quebec’s language watchdog about the use of the English word “go.”

Roberge says employees of the French-language office have received threats since the change made headlines on Thursday.

He says the watchdog will dismiss any future complaints regarding “Go Habs Go!” and that the “time-honoured expression must never be questioned.”

The language office says it doesn’t object to the use of the expression, but adds that public bodies have a legal obligation to use exemplary French.

The Canadiens host Game 3 of their first-round playoff series tonight against the Washington Capitals. The Habs are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven matchup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2025.

