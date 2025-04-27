A look at some recent deadly attacks involving vehicle rammings

Vancouver Police secure the scene where a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver on Saturday April 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 27, 2025 4:30 am.

Last Updated April 27, 2025 8:26 am.

VANCOUVER — A car-ramming at a Vancouver street festival being staged by the city’s Filipino community is the latest in a spate of horrific incidents where vehicles were used as weapons. Here is a look at some other recent attacks:

NEW ORLEANS, Jan 1, 2025 — A driver plowed a pickup truck through a crowd of New Year’s Day revellers on the city’s historic Bourbon Street, killing 14 people. The FBI called the rampage an act of terrorism. The driver, Texas citizen Shamsud-Din Jabbar, died in a shootout with police.

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Dec. 20. 2024 — A car drove into a Christmas market in eastern Germany, killing at least five people and injuring more than 200. The suspect, who was arrested, is a 50-year-old doctor originally from Saudi Arabia who had expressed anti-Muslim views and support for the far-right AFD party.

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 11, 2024 — A 62-year-old driver rammed his car into people exercising at a sports complex in southern China, killing 35 people in the country’s deadliest mass slaying in years. Authorities said the perpetrator was upset about his divorce but offered few other details.

LONDON, Ont., June 6, 2021 — Four members of a Muslim family were killed while out for a walk when an attacker hit them with a pickup truck. Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau called the killings “a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred.” White nationalist Nathaniel Veltman was sentenced to life in prison.

TORONTO, April 23, 2018 — A 25-year-old Canadian man, Alek Minassian, drove a rented van into mostly female pedestrians on Yonge St., the main thoroughfare in Toronto, killing 10 people and injuring 16. Minassian told police he belonged to the online “incel” community of sexually frustrated men.

LONDON: June 19, 2017 — Darren Osborne, a man radicalized by far-right ideas, drove a van at worshippers outside a mosque in London’s Finsbury Park area, killing one man and injuring 15 people.

LONDON: June 3, 2017 — Three attackers drove a van at pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in nearby Borough Market. Eight people were killed and the attackers were shot dead by police.

LONDON: March 22, 2017 — British man Khalid Masood rammed an SUV into people on Westminster Bridge, killing four, before stabbing to death a police officer guarding the Houses of Parliament nearby. He was shot dead.

(SOURCE: The Associated Press, The Canadian Press)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

At least 9 people killed after car plows into crowd at Vancouver Filipino festival

The VPD says a number of people have been killed and multiple injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a Vancouver street festival shortly after 8 p.m.

updated

14m ago

1 man seriously injured after alleged stabbing in Etobicoke

A man was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries Sunday morning after he was allegedly stabbed in Etobicoke, Toronto police say. According to authorities, the incident happened at The Queensway...

30m ago

Pedestrian rushed to hospital after hit-and-run in Etobicoke

A pedestrian remains in hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke early Sunday morning, Toronto police say. According to authorities, the crash happened in the Mimico-Queensway area, near...

58m ago

Trump's first 100 days: Steamrolling government, strong-arming allies and igniting trade wars

In his first 100 days, President Donald Trump exerted his power in a sweep and scale that has no easy historical comparison. His actions target the architecture of the New Deal and the Great Society,...

2h ago

