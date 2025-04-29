Woman injured by falling tree branch near Avenue and St. Clair

A Toronto Police Service badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 29, 2025 4:35 pm.

Last Updated April 29, 2025 4:41 pm.

A woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a falling tree branch near Avenue Road and St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. for reports a large tree branch had fallen on to the street.

The branch reportedly struck a woman and child, but the 10-year-old girl was not injured.

The woman, believed to be in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.

St. Clair is closed between Forest Hill and Foxbar roads.

