Wisconsin governor says he’s not afraid after Trump official suggests possible arrest

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers gives the annual State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

By Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Posted May 2, 2025 2:24 pm.

Last Updated May 2, 2025 2:56 pm.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that every American should be concerned about “chilling” suggestions from President Donald Trump’s top border adviser that he could be arrested over guidance the Democrat issued to state employees about what to do if confronted by federal immigration agents.

“I’m not afraid,” Evers said in the extraordinary video posted on YouTube. “I’ve never once been discouraged from doing the right thing and I will not start today.”

At issue is guidance Evers’ administration issued last month in response to state workers who asked what they should do if agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement show up at their offices.

Evers’ guidance advised them to contact an attorney immediately and ask the officers to return if an attorney is unavailable. The memo also advises state workers not to turn over paper files or give ICE officers access to computers without first consulting the state agency’s attorney and not to answer questions from the agents.

The recommendations are similar to guidance that Connecticut’s Democratic governor issued in January. The guidelines also mirror what the National Immigration Law Center and other advocacy groups have said should be done when immigration officials show up at a workplace.

Republican critics argued that the guidance was an order from Evers not to cooperate with ICE agents, an accusation the governor vehemently denied in Friday’s video. The goal of the guidance was to give state employees “clear, consistent instructions” to ensure they have a lawyer present to help them comply with all applicable laws, Evers said.

He accused Republicans of lying about the guidance and spreading misinformation to fuel a “fake controversy of their own creation.”

“I haven’t broken the law,” Evers said. “I haven’t committed a crime and I’ve never encouraged or directed anyone to break any laws or commit any crimes.”

Tom Homan, Trump’s top border adviser, was asked about the Evers memo by reporters outside the White House on Thursday. Homan said, “Wait to see what’s coming,” when asked about the memo.

“You cannot support what we’re doing, and you can support sanctuary cities if that’s what you want to do, but if you cross that line to impediment or knowingly harboring and concealing an illegal alien, that’s a felony and we’re treating it as such,” Homan said.

Some Republicans embraced the possibility of Evers being arrested. Republican Wisconsin state Rep. Calvin Callahan posted a fake image on social media showing Trump in a police uniform behind a grim-faced Evers in handcuffs outside of the state Capitol.

The comments from Homan and Evers’ response come a week after Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested at the courthouse on two felony charges. She is accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities by escorting him and his attorney out of her courtroom through the jury door last week after learning that federal officers were seeking his arrest.

Scott Bauer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Small plane lands in water near Woodbine Beach, pilot rescued: Toronto police

Officials say the incident involving a Cirrus SR22 airplane happened at around 2:25 p.m. on Friday.

19m ago

Mark Carney says he will quickly call byelection for Pierre Poilievre, Alberta MP to resign

Incoming Alberta Conservative MP Damien Kurek has announced he will step aside so Pierre Poilievre can run in a byelection.

3h ago

Union calls GM decision to cut one shift at Oshawa plant 'reckless'

The union that represents approximately 3,000 auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa says the automaker's decision to reduce the number of shifts at the plant is a "reckless" one which will...

2h ago

2 injured in stabbing at Hamilton mosque

Two people have been hospitalized and two suspects are on the loose after a stabbing at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque on Friday. Investigators say two victims were taken to hospital, one with minor injuries...

51m ago

Top Stories

Small plane lands in water near Woodbine Beach, pilot rescued: Toronto police

Officials say the incident involving a Cirrus SR22 airplane happened at around 2:25 p.m. on Friday.

19m ago

Mark Carney says he will quickly call byelection for Pierre Poilievre, Alberta MP to resign

Incoming Alberta Conservative MP Damien Kurek has announced he will step aside so Pierre Poilievre can run in a byelection.

3h ago

Union calls GM decision to cut one shift at Oshawa plant 'reckless'

The union that represents approximately 3,000 auto workers at the General Motors plant in Oshawa says the automaker's decision to reduce the number of shifts at the plant is a "reckless" one which will...

2h ago

2 injured in stabbing at Hamilton mosque

Two people have been hospitalized and two suspects are on the loose after a stabbing at the Hamilton Downtown Mosque on Friday. Investigators say two victims were taken to hospital, one with minor injuries...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

7:09
Carney outlines government's priorities, meeting with Trump

In his first press conference since his election win, Prime Minister Mark Carney detailed his government's priorities, a meeting with Trump and a visit from King Charles.

3h ago

2:12
Province considers involuntary treatment for individuals in jail, on parole, probation

The provincial government is set to examine a proposal that would mandate addiction treatment for individuals in jail, on probation, or on parole. Jazan Grewal reports.

17h ago

4:25
Leafs fans erupt after team books ticket to second round

CityNews’ Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the team booked their ticket to the second round of the playoffs.

18h ago

2:29
Lots of rain on the way

Have your umbrellas ready for at least the next week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

21h ago

2:24
Cherry blossoms dazzle Torontonians across the city

While High Park has become famous for its cherry blossom trees at this time of year, the iconic trees are planted in many other locations. David Zura goes to see if they're blooming.

21h ago

More Videos