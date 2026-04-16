Hate Crime Unit investigating alleged attack on Muslim woman on bus in Scarborough

The Toronto Police Service tells CityNews its Hate Crime Unit is investigating an alleged incident on a Durham transit bus where a man was caught on video verbally accosting and kicking at a Muslim woman.

The bus was in Scarborough at the time, prompting Toronto police to take on the investigation.

“I can confirm that police are aware of this incident,” a TPS spokesperson confirmed on Thursday night. “A report has been filed and (the) Hate Crime Unit is investigating.”

The spokesperson could not confirm the exact date or time of the incident.

In a brief video posted on X by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), a man can be heard swearing at the woman and saying the word “terror” at least twice before he lunges and kicks at her.

It’s not clear if the kick struck the woman.

We are outraged by a recent incident of Islamophobia that occurred on the Durham Transit. A hijabi women travelling between Scarborough and Ajax was allegedly both verbally and physically assaulted.



A man allegedly began yelling at her telling her to “f*** off, “b****, don’t sit… pic.twitter.com/EgAlXbKWv2 — NCCM (@nccm) April 15, 2026

“We are outraged by a recent incident of Islamophobia that occurred on the Durham Transit,” the NCCM said in the social media post. “A hijabi women travelling between Scarborough and Ajax was allegedly both verbally and physically assaulted.”

“The incident further escalated when the man began to physically assault her. Another hijabi passenger on the bus intervened.”

The NCCM says they are in contact with the victim.

No suspect information has been released by police.