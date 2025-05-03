Ajax man charged in alleged sex assault of 14-year-old girl

A 30-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old.

Durham police say they began an investigation on April 30 after receiving information from police in Hamilton that a young teen had been sexually assaulted and forcibly confined in the Ajax area.

“The suspect picked up the 14-year-old victim in Hamilton and drove her to Ajax, where she was confined and sexually assaulted over a period of days,” police said in a statement.

On May 2, 30-year-old Gowryshankar Kathirkamanathan of Ajax was taken into custody. He is facing a total of 15 charges, including five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference, forcible confinement, uttering threats and assault.

Police say Kathirkamanathan and the 14-year-old victim were known to each other through a mutual connection, but did not provide any further details about the relationship.