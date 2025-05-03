‘Belligerent’ passenger arrested at Toronto Pearson Airport, police say

An arrest was made onboard a plane at Toronto Pearson Airport this week after police received a report about a man who was allegedly intoxicated and being belligerent with airline staff.

Authorities say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“Police verbally communicated with the individual while he was seated and advised him that he was no longer welcome on the plane due to his actions with staff,” officials said in a statement to CityNews. “The male refused to leave, so he was arrested and charged with mischief and failure to leave the premises when directed.”

Authorities did not specify what the man said or did to warrant his expulsion from the aircraft. However, police say no injuries were sustained during the incident.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing.