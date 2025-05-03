Maple Leafs, Panthers to start series Monday in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner (16) goes for the puck against Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (Lynne Sladky/AP)

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted May 3, 2025 7:33 am.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will open their second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers on Monday at Scotiabank Arena.

It’s the second time in the past three years that the two teams will clash in an Eastern Conference semifinal. The Panthers won the series 4-1 in 2023 en route to an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final.

Last year, the Panthers won the Cup while the Leafs bowed out in the first round against the Boston Bruins.

Three current Leafs played for the Panthers’ Stanley Cup team last season – goaltender Anthony Stolarz, defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Steven Lorentz.

Toronto is coming off a six-game win over the Ottawa Senators, while the Panthers finished off the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

The Panthers were 3-1 against Toronto this season.

The Leafs-Panthers series opener follows a pair of Game 7s this weekend.

The Dallas Stars host the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, while the Winnipeg Jets entertain the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police say driver arrested after stolen pickup strikes several vehicles in west end

One person is in custody after a stolen pickup truck struck several vehicles in the west end on Saturday. Toronto police say they were called to the area of Springhurst Avenue and Jameson Avenue just...

6m ago

Three quarters of Canadians say misinformation affected the federal election: poll

More than three quarters of Canadians believe misinformation had an impact on the outcome of the federal election, a new poll suggests. The Leger poll, which sampled more than 1,500 Canadian adults...

2h ago

NDP has lost touch with its core supporters, says a former MP

OTTAWA — The New Democratic Party ran a leader-focused election campaign and lost touch with core supporters who ended up backing the Conservatives, says a former member of Parliament. Charlie Angus,...

2h ago

Large number of road closures, transit diversions Sunday for several planned events

Motorists will be asked to pack their patience as there will be a lengthy number of road closures and transit diversions on Sunday due to several events planned across the city. Thousands of runners...

2h ago

Top Stories

Police say driver arrested after stolen pickup strikes several vehicles in west end

One person is in custody after a stolen pickup truck struck several vehicles in the west end on Saturday. Toronto police say they were called to the area of Springhurst Avenue and Jameson Avenue just...

6m ago

Three quarters of Canadians say misinformation affected the federal election: poll

More than three quarters of Canadians believe misinformation had an impact on the outcome of the federal election, a new poll suggests. The Leger poll, which sampled more than 1,500 Canadian adults...

2h ago

NDP has lost touch with its core supporters, says a former MP

OTTAWA — The New Democratic Party ran a leader-focused election campaign and lost touch with core supporters who ended up backing the Conservatives, says a former member of Parliament. Charlie Angus,...

2h ago

Large number of road closures, transit diversions Sunday for several planned events

Motorists will be asked to pack their patience as there will be a lengthy number of road closures and transit diversions on Sunday due to several events planned across the city. Thousands of runners...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:09
Rainy week ahead

Toronto and the GTA will see some wet conditions over the weekend and into the start of the week before sunny skies return on Thursday.

10h ago

1:56
Small plane lands in Lake Ontario, pilot rescued

The pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon has been rescued. Faiza Amin has the latest.

17h ago

0:53
WATCH: Parachute spotted in water after plane lands in Lake Ontario

Toronto police officers say they have rescued the pilot of a small airplane that landed in Lake Ontario Friday afternoon. Officers said a “small privately owned plane with one person on board” was involved.

17h ago

3:15
Carney rules out NDP coalition, allows Poilievre byelection

Prime Minister Mark Carney laid out his government's plans, which don't include a coalition with the NDP. Carney is also allowing Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to run in an Alberta byelection. Glen McGregor breaks down the developments.

19h ago

1:08
GM Oshawa plant to slash hours of hundreds of employees

Canada's largest General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ont. says they will be reducing the number of shifts for 700 employees, citing challenges following recent trade tensions with the U.S.

19h ago

More Videos