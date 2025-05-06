Carney set to meet with Trump at White House amid tariff turmoil today

Prime Minister Mark Carney disembarks a government planeas he arrives in Washington, D.C., Monday May 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted May 6, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 5:30 am.

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney will have to navigate a delicate balance during his first in-person meeting with Donald Trump today, following months of the U.S. president targeting Canada with tariffs and taunts.

Carney and Trump will meet at the White House and the prime minister has said he expects “difficult, but constructive” conversations.

Carney has said the meeting will mark the beginning of a larger economic and security agreement between Canada and the United States.

The Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade, called CUSMA, was negotiated during the first Trump administration.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has repeated a list of complaints about Canada and said it would be better as a U.S. state, while also slapping America’s northern neighbour with early duties.

Former diplomat Colin Robertson, an expert on Canada-U.S. relations, says Carney will be prepared for any comments about Canada’s sovereignty.

When asked on Monday what he expects out of the meeting with Carney, Trump said: “I’m not sure what he wants to see me about, but I guess he wants to make a deal.”

The two leaders agreed in late March that Trump, and whoever was prime minister after the election, would meet shortly after Canadians voted to begin talks on a new economic and security pact between the two countries.

Robertson, now vice president at the Canadian Global Affairs Institute, said there are signals Trump will treat Carney differently than former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Trump repeatedly called Trudeau “governor” but has not done the same for Carney. The president also described Carney in complimentary terms, calling him a “very nice man.”

“The president hasn’t been slighting Carney the way he did Trudeau,” Robertson said. “I think it’s partly because any real estate guy I’ve met, his best friend is usually a banker. And Carney is kind of a super banker.”

Carney, a two-time central banker and political neophyte, will carry the expectations of Canadians enraged by Trump’s talk of economic annexation and mounting tariffs as well as a business community looking for relief as he enters the meeting.

Carney travelled to Washington with Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Public Safety Minister David McGuinty.

B.C. Premier David Eby said Monday he wants Carney to be strong and stand up for the country.

“I want him to take no guff from the president and I want him to be constructive and underline the shared prosperity that we’ve enjoyed and can be expanded if we work together,” Eby said.

Trump went ahead with economywide tariffs against Canada in March, only to partially walk back the duties a few days later on imports compliant with CUSMA rules. Canada was also hit by steel, aluminum and automobile tariffs.

Trump’s team and his actions, however, have indicated recognition of the important trade between the U.S. and Canada. The president left Canada and Mexico out of his global tariff agenda and provided further CUSMA carveouts for the North American automobile industry.

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Fox News last week that the Trump administration wants to maintain partnerships with its close neighbours. He said “the president very much wants to have a healthy relationship in North America.”

It is unlikely Tuesday’s meetings will see all tariffs drop after the Trump administration made clear it’s a key part of their agenda.

Robertson said he expects Canadian officials are looking to leave the White House with some sort of path forward towards a framework on security and trade. It’s remains unclear what Trump ultimately wants from Canada.

“Best outcome in my perspective would be to have an agreement that we move forward with some sense of what .. is the negotiating agenda,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2025.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

29m ago

Nylander powers Leafs over Panthers in Game 1; Toronto loses Stolarz to injury

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs off to a flying start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The star winger scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto...

7h ago

Leafs' Stolarz leaves in ambulance after Game 1 injury

As the Toronto Maple Leafs busied themselves closing out a raucous 5-4 Game 1 victory over the nemesis Florida Panthers with backup goalie Joseph Woll holding fort and third-stringer Dennis Hildeby...

29m ago

Doug Ford asks Mark Carney to prioritize 'nation-building' Highway 401 tunnel

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seeking Prime Minister Mark Carney's support for his idea to build a tunnel under Highway 401. Ford sent the prime minister a letter Monday setting out a series of Ontario...

15h ago

Top Stories

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

29m ago

Nylander powers Leafs over Panthers in Game 1; Toronto loses Stolarz to injury

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs off to a flying start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The star winger scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto...

7h ago

Leafs' Stolarz leaves in ambulance after Game 1 injury

As the Toronto Maple Leafs busied themselves closing out a raucous 5-4 Game 1 victory over the nemesis Florida Panthers with backup goalie Joseph Woll holding fort and third-stringer Dennis Hildeby...

29m ago

Doug Ford asks Mark Carney to prioritize 'nation-building' Highway 401 tunnel

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seeking Prime Minister Mark Carney's support for his idea to build a tunnel under Highway 401. Ford sent the prime minister a letter Monday setting out a series of Ontario...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Ontario man stuck in Dominican Republic after charges dropped

A Canadian man arrested on vacation has been proven innocent. Melissa Nakhavoly with why he is still being held in the Dominican Republic.

7h ago

2:31
On-and-off showers expected over the next few days

Warmer temperatures but showers are expected on-and-off for the next few days. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

11h ago

0:39
Ford calls on Carney for support in 401 tunnel project among other requests

Ontario Premier Doug Ford calls on Prime Minister Mark Carney to prioritize a list of projects including the proposed Highway 401 tunnel.

15h ago

1:14
Family of man killed in prison calls out government inaction on reform

The family of Soleiman Faqiri, a mentally ill man who was killed in an Ontario prison, is calling out the provincial government over the lack of correctional reform

17h ago

0:30
Kenneth Lee death trial: Eighth teen pleads guilty

The eighth and final teen accused in the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

18h ago

More Videos