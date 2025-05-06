Prime Minister Mark Carney headed to the White House on Tuesday for his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two world leaders discussed U.S.-Canada relations in the wake of a trade war initiated by Trump shortly after he assumed office at the outset of the year.

Here are some photos from their meeting:

Prime Minister Mark Carney boards a government plane Monday, May 5, 2025. Carney is flying to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman, second left, US Acting Chief of Protocol Abby Jones and US Col. Randall J. Heusser as he disembarks a government plane Monday May 5, 2025 as he arrives in Washington, D.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A member of the military detail adjusts the Canadian flag prior to the arrival of Prime Minister Mark Carney for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

President Donald Trump waiting to greet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the West Wing of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by President Donald Trump as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

