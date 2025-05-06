Photos from PM Mark Carney’s Oval Office meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump

Canada is not sale and won't be for sale...ever. Strong words from Prime Minister Mark Carney sitting next to U.S. President Donald Trump in Oval Office at the White House ahead of high stakes meetings in Washington. Glen McGregor reports.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 6, 2025 1:36 pm.

Last Updated May 6, 2025 3:20 pm.

Prime Minister Mark Carney headed to the White House on Tuesday for his first face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The two world leaders discussed U.S.-Canada relations in the wake of a trade war initiated by Trump shortly after he assumed office at the outset of the year.

Here are some photos from their meeting:

Prime Minister Mark Carney boards a government plane Monday, May 5, 2025. Carney is flying to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman, second left, US Acting Chief of Protocol Abby Jones and US Col. Randall J. Heusser as he disembarks a government plane Monday May 5, 2025 as he arrives in Washington, D.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A member of the military detail adjusts the Canadian flag prior to the arrival of Prime Minister Mark Carney for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, at the White House in Washington, D.C., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
President Donald Trump waiting to greet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the West Wing of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by President Donald Trump as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is greeted by President Donald Trump as he arrives at the West Wing of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
US President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Top Stories

Canada is 'not for sale,' Carney tells Trump in first face-to-face meeting

In their first face-to-face meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney told U.S. President Donald Trump that Canada will never be for sale. When reporters questioned Trump in the Oval Office on...

25m ago

Doug Ford goes off-script, slams Alberta premier over separatist talks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to take shots at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week as her province considers separating from the rest of Canada. “This is a time to unite the country, not...

44m ago

Trump insults Canada ahead of PM Carney's arrival at the White House

President Donald Trump gave Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, a frosty welcome to the White House on Tuesday, saying on social media just before his arrival that the United States doesn't need...

1h ago

Authorities say surge of dead fish along Lake Ontario due to weather, temperature changes

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority staff shared reports of dead alewife at Humber Bay Park West and elsewhere along Lake Ontario in the GTA.

14m ago

