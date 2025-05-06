Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in stabbing near Dufferin and Eglinton

Toronto police tape is shown in this image. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted May 6, 2025 9:41 am.

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city’s northwest end that sent a man to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Hopewell Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue, around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. However, paramedics now say the injuries are potentially life-threatening.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not yet known.

Top Stories

Carney set to meet with Trump at White House amid tariff turmoil today

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney will have to navigate a delicate balance during his first in-person meeting with Donald Trump today, following months of the U.S. president targeting Canada with...

50m ago

Vacation turns into legal nightmare for Ontario man held abroad in Dominican Republic

A planned peaceful vacation has spiralled into a prolonged two-month ordeal for Ontario man David Bennett, who remains stranded in the Dominican Republic despite having all criminal charges against him...

3h ago

Quebec man facing 100-plus charges in series of thefts, multiple stabbings in Toronto

A Quebec man familiar to Toronto police is facing more than 100 charges related to a series of criminal offences, including the alleged stabbing of three men over several months. On the weekend, police...

48m ago

Nylander powers Leafs over Panthers in Game 1; Toronto loses Stolarz to injury

William Nylander got the Maple Leafs off to a flying start in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The star winger scored twice in the first period before adding an assist as Toronto...

55m ago

