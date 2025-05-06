Man suffers potentially life-threatening injuries in stabbing near Dufferin and Eglinton

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in the city’s northwest end that sent a man to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Hopewell Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue, around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. However, paramedics now say the injuries are potentially life-threatening.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not yet known.