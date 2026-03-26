Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate the 50th season of the Blue Jays on opening weekend

The 50th season of the Blue Jays is here and the celebration will be rocking at Rogers Centre all weekend long.

Keep in mind, there is a TTC closure on Saturday and multiple GO Transit service adjustments.

Blue Jays opening weekend

The Blue Jays are back for their 50th season and Toronto will be celebrating all season long with milestones and memories from across their storied history.

The home opener will kick off with a special on-field pregame ceremony to honour the 2025 American League champions.

Fans will also get their first look a new concourse renovations and historical installations including the new Hall of Excellence.

Toronto will start their season by facing off against the Oakland Athletics with a three-game series. Opening pitch is at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, with the games on Saturday and Sunday starting at 3:07 p.m. and 1:37 p.m., respectively.

Artists Project 2026

Experience the work of over 250 independent artists at the annual Artist Project fair this year.

At the opening night party on Thursday, attendees will have the chance to meet the artists and discover their art ahead of the weekend. The fair at Enercare Centre will continue Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be large scale installations and curator-led art tours alongside the thousands of pieces of art available to purchase.

Tickets are still available online.

Canadian Film Festival

The 20th anniversary of the Canadian Film Festival will feature 16 feature films and 40 shorts all screened at the Scotiabank Theatre.

Marking two decades of bringing Canadian stories to Canadian audiences, this years festival remains dedicated to showcasing homegrown voices.

A full line-up of the films being screened at the indie-spirited festival is available on their website along with tickets and festival passes.

The festival started on March 24 and runs until March 29.

Parkdale Day

The community of Parkdale will come together to enjoy everything that makes the neighbourhood great. There will be five markets, four walking tours, including a dessert tour and an art walk, live music discounts and specials all day Saturday.

It’s happening on Queen Street and all the details can be found on Project Parkdale’s Instagram.

Toronto Vintage Show

Vintage lovers were have a field day this weekend as the bi-annual Toronto Vintage Show, Canada’s largest sale of vintage clothing.

There will be clothing from the 1950s to the early 2000s, including handbags, jewelry and accessories, alongside vintage decor. It’s happening at Queen Elizabeth Building at Exhibition Place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $17 for single day admission.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 Saturday closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling to Jane stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday due to planned signal work.

Lakeshore East GO service adjustments

Metrolinx will be performing upgrades on Lakeshore East on Saturday and Sunday, including track maintenance. GO trains will run every hour between Durham College Oshawa GO and Union Station.

Kitchener GO service adjustments

There will be no GO train service between Bramalea GO and Union Station due to planned construction on Saturday and Sunday. GO buses will run direct from Bramalea GO to Highway 407 Bus Terminal, where you can connect to the TTC Line 1 subway to Union Station.

Trains will start and end at Bramalea GO and run hourly between Bramalea and Mount Pleasant GO.

There will be no GO Transit service at Bloor, Mount Dennis, Weston and Etobicoke North GO, and no GO train service at Malton GO. Local transit options are available.

You can find more details here.

Stouffville GO service adjustments

Stouffville line trains will run hourly between Old Elm/ Mount Joy and Scarborough GO on Saturday and Sunday. Lakeshore East hourly service to Union Station will be available at Scarborough GO.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.