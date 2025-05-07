Toronto man facing child porn charges after online extortion of rural Alberta youth: RCMP

By News Staff

Posted May 7, 2025 5:53 pm.

A Toronto man is facing several charges after allegedly extorting a child from a rural Alberta town.

Mounties in Alberta say they began investigating in December 2024 after getting reports that a child from the town of Oyen, about 190 kilometres north of Medicine Hat near the Saskatchewan border, was the victim of online extortion.

Investigators were able to get information linked to a suspects social media, email, and online banking and a man from Toronto was identified.

Oyen RCMP, in collaboration with Toronto police, executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home where he was arrested.

Toronto resident Abdul-Waris Omotolani Shittu, 24, is facing five charges including making sexual material available to a child, extortion and possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom at the end of May.

