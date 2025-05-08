Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Toronto deputy mayor and councillor Jennifer McKelvie has formally announced her resignation as she prepares to be sworn in as the next MP for Ajax.

In a statement issued by her office Thursday morning, McKelvie’s last day as Ward 25 Scarborough-Rouge Park councillor will be on Friday.

“She would like to extend her deepest thanks to her council colleagues, the stakeholders she had the privilege of working with, and the community members of Scarborough—Rouge Park for their trust over the last seven years,” the statement said.

McKelvie ran for the Liberal Party of Canada in the Ajax riding in April’s election, which former Liberal cabinet minister Mark Holland represented. She won with 56.3 per cent of the vote. Conservative Party of Canada candidate and Toronto radio host Greg Brady came second in the race with 39.1 per cent.

Elected to council during the 2018 campaign in a tight race and subsequently reelected in 2022, McKelvie — who formerly worked as a geoscientist — represented an east Scarborough riding bounded by Morningside Avenue, Highway 401, Neilson Road, through the Brookside neighbourhood to Steeles Avenue East and the Toronto-Pickering border in Rouge Urban National Park.

In the statement, she pointed to accomplishments such as playground upgrades, school safety zones, funding for youth hubs, helping to secure land for the future Tamil Community Centre in Scarborough and advancing the Eglinton East LRT project.

However, it was in her role as deputy mayor under former mayor John Tory that she gained prominence across Toronto.

She assumed the position of acting mayor following Tory’s sudden resignation after he admitted to developing “a relationship” with a former staff member in his office during the COVID-19 pandemic. McKelvie served as acting mayor for nearly five months until Olivia Chow was eventually sworn in as the mayor of Toronto after winning a byelection.

Meanwhile, Toronto city council will need to declare the seat vacant when the body meets next before deciding whether or not to hold a byelection to fill the vacancy. Under the Ontario Municipal Act, council can alternatively choose to appoint a representative to act as councillor until the Oct. 26, 2026, general election.

Beginning on Monday and during the transition period, McKelvie’s staff will be in the office to respond to constituent inquiries. Requests for assistance can be sent to ward25@toronto.ca.