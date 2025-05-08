Ontario commits nearly $21B to build modular reactors east of Toronto

Ontario Power Generation signage is seen facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston.

By Allison Jones and Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2025 9:26 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 9:27 am.

Ontario is set to spend nearly $21 billion to build four small modular reactors east of Toronto.

Officials say construction on the first modular reactor at the site of the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station will begin this year and should be completed by 2030.

The Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission approved Ontario Power Generation’s plan last month to build the first of four reactors at the site in Bowmanville, Ont.

The Independent Electricity System Operator said last year that electricity demand is expected to increase by 75 per cent by 2050.

The moves are part of a larger push from Energy Minister Stephen Lecce to rely even more heavily on nuclear generation to power the province’s growing electricity demands.

The plan also includes exploring a new, large-scale plant at Bruce Power in Tiverton, Ont., considering a new nuclear plant near Port Hope, Ont., and refurbishing units at the Pickering nuclear plant to extend its lifespan.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trade war threatens progress made on financial stability, creating higher risks: BoC

The financial picture for Canadian households and businesses was showing signs of increased health until the United States started a trade war, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. The central bank says in...

1h ago

Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Jennifer McKelvie announced in a statement her last day as councillor for Scarborough--Rouge Park would be May 9, 2025.

39m ago

Man injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trade war threatens progress made on financial stability, creating higher risks: BoC

The financial picture for Canadian households and businesses was showing signs of increased health until the United States started a trade war, the Bank of Canada said Thursday. The central bank says in...

1h ago

Jennifer McKelvie resigns as Toronto councillor to become Ajax MP

Jennifer McKelvie announced in a statement her last day as councillor for Scarborough--Rouge Park would be May 9, 2025.

39m ago

Man injured in Mississauga shooting, nearby schools in hold and secure

Peel Regional Police say a man was shot in Mississauga, resulting in two schools being placed in a hold and secure on Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Winston Churchill Boulevard and Lundene...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day with high tea and a Leafs playoff game

If your mother is a Leafs fan, then hopefully she will have lots to celebrate this weekend. Friday and Sunday will feature Toronto Maple Leafs playoff games, but there will be lots of other ways to celebrate...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:13
Leafs take 2-0 series lead vs Panthers

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with a recap of a wild Game 2 between the Leafs and Panthers and hears from Leafs’ Nation after the win.

13h ago

0:47
Gardiner Expressway undergoing multi-day emergency repairs

The Gardiner Expressway is undergoing emergency repairs that is said to last for several days as the City of Toronto announced lane restrictions could slow down commute time for motorists.

19h ago

0:30
Toronto police identify suspect wanted in B&E and sexual assault

Toronto Police Service have identified one of three male suspects wanted in connection to a break-and-enter and sexual assault investigation.

0:48
Kenneth Lee death trial: Teen sentenced to 9 months probation

One of the eight teen girls who pleaded guilty to the fatal attack of Kenneth Lee has been sentenced to nine months of probation.

1:50
Carney and Trump meet in D.C.

Prime Minister meets President, in an official capacity, for the first time. Mark Carney and Donald Trump were as cordial as could be expected - though disagreed inherently on the issue of the 51st state.
More Videos