Buckingham Palace says French President Macron has accepted invitation for state visit in July

Britain's King Charles III attends the presentation of the New Standards at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday May 12, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 13, 2025 4:31 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2025 5:40 am.

LONDON (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted an invitation from King Charles III to pay a state visit to the U.K. in July, Buckingham Palace said Tuesday.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, will stay at Windsor Castle for the visit, which will take place from July 8 to July 10.

Charles and Queen Camilla traveled to France in September 2023 in a visit that underscored Britain’s aim to bolster ties with its closest European neighbor. The trip came after years of sometimes prickly relations strained by Britain’s exit from the European Union and by disagreements over the growing number of migrants crossing the English Channel on small boats.

France’s last state visit to the U.K. took place in March 2008, when then-President Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni-Sarkozy were the guests of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Associated Press


